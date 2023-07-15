Roma Amundson walked into a teachers’ lounge one day in 1978 and it changed her life.

Others in the room were talking about soldiers returning from Vietnam -- and not in a positive way. It made her mad.

“I became very angry about that because they were doing what they were sent to do. The nation had called them up and they went,” she said. “So I went down and I enlisted, really, as a means of protest and to show support of the military.”

That turned into a 33-year career in the Nebraska National Guard and a commitment to serving others that led – after her retirement as a brigadier general – to three terms as a Lancaster County Commissioner.

“When I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, I didn’t realize service to others would become a part of my life.”

It has been, but she’s decided not to run for a fourth term to represent District 4, which includes the eastern part of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“I figured, that’s 45 years of service,” she said.

That leaves an open seat that Amundson -- a lifelong Republican -- said she hopes is filled by someone who sees the work of the county board as she does: through a non-partisan lens.

“The issues the board faces should be dealt with in a non-partisan way,” she said. “What we’re concerned with are issues that matter to all constituents – roads, bridges, energy, law enforcement, security, justice.”

In an increasingly divisive political landscape, that’s especially important, because the board deals with local issues that affect people every day, not national ones, she said.

In the last election, the divisions in the local Republican Party were clear, when Matt Schulte, a Republican who campaigned as a “strong conservative voice," beat longtime Republican commissioner Deb Schorr.

Just one person so far has announced plans to run: David Russell, a Republican and Air Force veteran who is now director of digital solutions for Nebraska Municipal Power Pool.

During her tenure on the county board, Amundson said one of the things she’s most proud of is the creation of a strategic plan earlier this year – something she said she’d advocated for for years.

She also is proud of the work she’s done in juvenile justice. She was instrumental in pushing the board to allow the county to join a national foundation, a resource to measure its work to national standards and get assistance, and she has overseen much of the work the human services department has done to find alternatives to incarceration and partner with nonprofits on prevention programs.

She said she’s also proud of work she’s done to streamline some management practices that save the county money, to build a new jail and repurpose the old jail space into offices, move the Veterans Service Office to Victory Park and beef up the county’s broadband service, which the county’s done using federal stimulus money.

The hardest issues were the controversial ones -- big poultry operations, and wind and solar farms -- because she could see both sides of the issue, she said.

She ran for the county board in 2012 after retiring from the guard, when she was looking for some other way to serve, she said. Someone suggested it, so she started going to meetings and liked what she saw.

Amundson ran for an open seat when Bernie Heier, who’d served for 14 years, decided not to run. She beat fellow Republican Dave Halvorsen in the primary and Democrat Darl Naumann in the general election and ran unopposed in the next two elections.

She and her husband, who also retired from the Nebraska National Guard, will continue their real estate careers with Home Real Estate, spend time with their grandkids and travel. They’ll visit Israel and hope to see Normandy and Norway and Iceland.

“We have traveled extensively and really enjoy it,” she said.

She traveled extensively in the military, to training institutes and visited places where Nebraska guardsmen were deployed. Her career spanned a time when they didn’t have maternity uniforms for women and didn’t allow spouses to join together (her husband joined after she did but before they married). She was the first woman to serve in many command positions, including overseeing 2,500 service members during the Iraq war.

Amundson grew up near Spencer in northeast Nebraska and came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in language education. She got a teaching job in Columbus, where she met her husband – also a teacher at Columbus High School.

When she decided to leave teaching, she worked for an insurance company in O’Neill, until the company transferred her to Lincoln. After that she worked for Nebraska Emergency Services until getting into real estate in 1996.

She and her husband raised two children and for 39 years have lived on an acreage southwest of Lincoln, where she raises bees and tends to her garden.

She’ll do more of that now, though she’s proud of her years of service.

“The county just does so much for the people,” she said. “We are the closest level of government to the people.”

