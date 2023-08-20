Lancaster County’s tax-funded budget will increase close to 5%, driven largely by the cost of dealing with overcrowding at the jail and adding 15 new jobs to various departments.

The $147 million general fund budget includes $6.8 million in additional dollars, about 62% of which comes from property tax revenue, and Commissioner Sean Flowerday said the county board tried hard to provide some relief to property owners facing a historic increase in assessed valuations.

The remainder of the budget revenue comes from various fees including marriage licenses and gun permits, as well as inheritance and motor vehicle taxes. It also includes about $29 million carried over from the current budget.

“We really tried hard to keep things low,” Flowerday said. “The thing we all hear about endlessly is property taxes. It’s a real concern for people, especially people on fixed incomes.”

The amount of property taxes the county will collect for the general fund budget will increase from $87.8 million to $91.3 million, about $3.5 million or 4%.

The board plans to reduce the property tax rate by 3.5 cents, which means the property tax levy will decrease from 26.08 cents per $100 of valuation to about 22.58 cents. Budget Officer Dennis Meyer said they won’t know the exact levy until property valuations are certified later this month.

Had the county decided to leave its tax rate unchanged, it would have collected about $11 million in property tax revenue, as opposed to $3.5 million.

Still, the Lancaster County Assessor’s office did a complete revaluation of property this year, and — with what was still a volatile housing market — residential property increased an average of 23% and many homeowners saw steep increases in their assessed valuations. Including all property types, Lancaster County is anticipating about a 20% overall average increase in assessed values, Meyer said.

That means property owners could still see their taxes go up, despite tax rate reductions by the county, Lincoln Public Schools (a 13-cent reduction) and the city of Lincoln (a 1.76-cent reduction).

Lincoln Public Schools constitutes the majority of a Lincoln homeowner’s property tax bill (61%), while the city’s share is about 16% and the county’s 14%.

One of the biggest increases in the county budget is for corrections, where overcrowding has reached crisis levels. The corrections budget is increasing from $33.2 million to $36 million.

The increase includes $1 million to transfer inmates to other counties to reduce overcrowding, as well as the addition of seven correctional officers and one administrator. There’s also money in the corrections budget to hire a firm to do an assessment of the county’s criminal justice system and recommend changes to help reduce overcrowding.

The county also added seven other new positions: two at the youth services center, which houses juveniles who have been arrested; one in emergency management to help train employees; an IT job in the sheriff’s office; a marketing and communications director for the county; one public defender; and one more position in the election commissioner’s office.

The county engineer’s budget will increase about $1 million for various road and bridge improvements, and the sheriff’s budget is increasing $1.9 million, which includes the additional employee and paying accumulated sick leave for retiring employees, Meyer said.

The County Board has the authority to set a tax rate up to 50 cents per $100 of valuation, but up to 15 cents of that tax rate is for various subdivisions: the agricultural society, the public building commission, 10 rural fire departments, rural libraries and the Railroad Transportation Safety District.

Meyer said the board has indicated they want the tax rates of those entities to stay the same or go down, but until final valuations come in, he won’t know for sure where those tax rates will land.

The general fund — or tax-supported — budget is just part of the county’s total budget, which includes various other revenue streams and funds.

The county’s total budget is $280.9 million, about $2.5 million more than last year’s budget, which is less than a 1% increase.

The total budget includes about $37 million in federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act for projects such as broadband expansion, rural water improvements and grants to nonprofits.

The county got nearly $62 million as part of the federal stimulus plan that sent $350 billion to states and local governments to help them address the economic impact of the pandemic.

Portions of that money have been included in the county's budget the past few years as those projects get underway and the county spends down those one-time funds.

The county also has been getting about $100,000 a month in revenue from the WarHorse casino. The majority of that money — $800,000 already collected, along with an estimated $1.2 million expected to be collected the coming fiscal year — will be earmarked primarily for federal aid matching funds for road and bridge projects, which is not part of the general fund budget, Meyer said.

Keno revenue, which hasn’t dropped yet but still could be affected by the casinos, has largely been set aside for purchasing right-of-ways for the future east beltway, Meyer said.

The county board will hold a public hearing on the budget Aug. 29 and will vote Sept. 5.

