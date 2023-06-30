The Lancaster County Jail is over capacity and will begin housing prisoners at the Washington County Jail, corrections officials said Friday.

In recent months, Lancaster County Corrections Director Brad Johnson has been warning of the possibility that he might need to transfer inmates to surrounding jails because of overcrowding — a practice county officials haven’t had to consider since they built a new jail a decade ago.

But now they’ve hit a breaking point.

The Lancaster County jail’s operational capacity is 665 inmates, and the operational capacity for women is 107. Friday morning, the population reached 696. Of those 133 were women.

“We’re above operational capacity in every area, really, but the women are past my bed capacity at this point,” Johnson said.

Corrections officials plan to move 13 women to Washington County’s jail, he said, and will look at the possibility of housing inmates in other counties as well.

“We are being stretched thin at this point, and we’re not far from looking to do this with the male population,” he said.

Corrections officials, in a formal statement, thanked the staff for their work to maintain a safe and secure facility, and they also thanked Washington County.

Corrections officials have been watching the numbers for months and worrying that the typical dip in cold weather months wasn’t happening — a trend that usually helps during an upswing in warmer months.

Johnson included nearly $1.1 million in his 2023-24 budget request to prepare for the possibility of moving inmates to other jails, and in May the County Board gave Johnson the go-ahead to begin work to contract for an outside assessment not just of the jail, but of the entire local justice system including law enforcement, courts, community corrections and probation.

"I’m hoping the justice system assessment we’re working on accomplishing may find other alternatives that can reduce our population to a level that out-of-county housing will no longer be necessary," he said.

He’s met with two groups who could conduct the assessment and are waiting for them to provide more information about the scope of work they’d do.

“I’m sure they’ll come up with solutions that could have a positive effect on my population,” he said. “The next issue will be in which of those (areas) can we get those implemented and how quickly can we do this.”

Before county officials built the new jail at 3801 W. O St. in 2012, jail overcrowding had been a problem for years. The county did at least two needs assessments before deciding to build the $65 million facility.

