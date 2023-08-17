City officials on Thursday announced a new collaboration that will allow the Lincoln Police Department to respond to fewer calls involving people experiencing homelessness.

The alternative response program is a collaboration between the department and CenterPointe that will have employees of the nonprofit respond to certain calls regarding "unsheltered" residents, rather than police officers.

Chief Michon Morrow said LPD typically sends two officers to any call involving a homeless person, but as part of the partnership, officers will now respond only to calls in which the person needs medical attention or is accused of committing a crime. All other calls will be diverted to CenterPointe's five-person street outreach team.

LPD officers will continue to be available to respond if CenterPointe staff is not able to respond within 20 minutes.

Morrow said the collaboration will have two main advantages: One, it will allow CenterPointe staff to provide "compassionate outreach and basic care" to people who don't need medical attention and aren't violating the law. Two, it will free up police resources for other, more-urgent calls, she said.

Officer Melissa Ripley, LPD's homeless outreach coordinator, said the program started Tuesday and police dispatchers have since diverted 10 calls to CenterPointe.

"That might not sound like a lot, but that's 10 calls we didn't have to have two uniformed officers respond to," she said.

Ripley said the new approach creates "a more dignified response to contact people while still accomplishing the same outcome." She also noted that people are much more likely to accept help from a CenterPointe employee than from a uniformed officer.

Police officials did not say how many calls they get each year involving homeless people, but this year's census from the Lincoln Homeless Coalition counted more than 400 people living either on the streets or in a designated shelter.

Even though that number is down more than 50% over the past 15 years, CenterPointe CEO Topher Hansen said the number is likely much higher.

For example, he said the organization served more than 4,400 people last year, and 57% of them reported making less than $1,000.

"If you're making less than $1,000 a year, you're probably sleeping at somebody else's house or unsheltered in some other way, so the number is probably higher," Hansen said.

The program will be largely paid for with a nearly $200,000 grant from the Nebraska Homeless Assistance Program that is being administered by the city's Urban Development Department.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called the new program a "win-win for the community."

"This is a brilliant example of LPD's and our partners' commitment to ensuring the health and safety of everyone in Lincoln," she said.

