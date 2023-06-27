Central and western Nebraska residents hoping to ask Gov. Jim Pillen a question will have the chance to do just that in the coming days.

Pillen will appear at five town hall events across the central and western parts of the state Wednesday and Thursday and will make an appearance at a groundbreaking for a new fertilizer plant in Gothenburg on Wednesday, his office announced Tuesday.

The governor, nearly seven months into his first term, will take questions Wednesday at stops in Holdrege and O'Neill. Pillen will participate in three town halls Thursday in Valentine, Chadron and Ogallala.

If you go WEDNESDAY: 12 p.m. — Phelps/Gosper Chamber of Commerce & Farm Bureau Town Hall at Sun Theater, 417 West Ave., Holdrege. 2 p.m. — Groundbreaking for New Fertilizer Plant at Industrial Park Road, Gothenburg. 5:30 p.m. — Town Hall Event at Handlebend, 215 Douglas St., O'Neill. THURSDAY: 9:30 a.m. — Town Hall Event, Mid Plains Community College, 715 E. US Highway 20, Valentine. 11:30 a.m. (MT) — Town Hall Event, Chadron State College Student Center, 1000 Main St., Chadron. 1:30 p.m. (MT) — Town Hall Event, Driftwood Restaurant, 118 N. Spruce St., Ogallala.

First as a gubernatorial candidate and, later, as governor, Pillen has faced scrutiny for his perceived inaccessibility to voters and the press.

The former University of Nebraska regent declined to participate in debates ahead of November's election, when he squared off with Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood, the Democratic candidate who Pillen beat by a 23-point margin.

Pillen, who participated in candidate forums in last year's primary race, also declined to debate his primary opponents during reporter-led debates.

And since he was elected, Pillen's office has largely not released information about his public schedule — breaking with more than 30 years of gubernatorial practice and drawing scrutiny from some government advocacy groups who critiqued the reduced public access and accountability.

Pillen's campaign team defended the Columbus hog producer's decision not to participate in debates, pointing to his direct engagement with voters in the run-up to November's election, when he appeared at more than 500 events, including five town halls.

And in defense of the governor's opaque public schedule, Pillen's spokeswoman Laura Strimple said the practice was subject to the governor's preference.

In a news release announcing this week's tour, Strimple said he would talk about highlights from the 2023 Legislative session and take questions from attendees at each of the five town halls.

Pillen will also speak at a groundbreaking Wednesday for a $750 million fertilizer plant in Gothenburg, dubbed "the largest single private investment west of Lincoln in recent memory." The governor won't take questions at the groundbreaking, which is open to the public.

