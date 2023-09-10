Ever wonder what happens after you flush?

The city of Lincoln, it turns out, would like to show you, as well as offer a little history lesson on just how far the city — and country — has come in the last century.

We’re talking wastewater here, and what happens to the 33 million gallons of wastewater Lincoln residents flush away each day.

“The cleanup of sewage is one of the biggest public health improvements we’ve ever had,” said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. “Besides the fact that it does this service for the public, it’s an absolutely fascinating process, that we’re using biology to treat this and use it so efficiently.”

The process used today cleans the wastewater, which is then used to heat and cool buildings at the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus and electric generating station before it is released back into Salt Creek. It creates biosolids used as fertilizer and natural gas used to fuel vehicles.

It’s come a long way in the 100 years since Lincoln’s wastewater system began, and city officials want to celebrate that. In honor of its 100th year, the city will be offering tours of the city’s resource recovery facilities, along with other activities on Sept. 17 from 1-5 p.m.

The tours will show Lincolnites what happens after you flush. Brace yourself. It involves bugs.

But not always — the bugs came later, and made things much better.

Back in 1888, after the village of Lancaster had become Lincoln, it created a sanitary district, which ran five miles of wastewater pipe that collected waste and dumped it directly into salt creek.

It was very smelly.

In 1923, Lincoln built its first treatment plant — descriptively named the Theresa Street Sewage Disposal Plant, which handled about 5 million gallons of water a day.

In 1957, the Legislature passed a law transferring 364 miles of wastewater pipe to the city — and Linconites began paying the city for the service.

By 1965, Lincoln began separating solids (anything non-organic that gets flushed or picked up on the travels from toilet to treatment plant) from organic material (which is what you think it is). This helped improve the water quality in Salt Creek, city officials said.

In 1971, the city built a lab to begin testing water quality in anticipation of sweeping amendments to a 1948 water pollution act that became known as the Clean Water Act.

Numerous other changes happened in the ensuing years: the addition of high-tech computer systems to help monitor water quality and, ultimately, run the system, and various new systems to better clean the water.

In 2004, the city spent $22 million to expand the capacity of the treatment plant and improve how it processed the water. It is starting another $35 million expansion that will allow the Theresa Street plant to treat 14 million more gallons of waste. Earlier this year it completed a $14 million expansion of the biosolids program, increasing production of the cake-like substance by 25%.

In a nutshell, Lincoln’s wastewater system grew from five miles of underground pipe to 1,149 miles — roughly 16,852 Husker football fields running underground.

The city’s population grew from about 55,000 to nearly 300,000 and the city performs hundreds of tests on the 33 million gallons of water that runs through those pipes daily.

The names of the treatment plants have changed: from the Wastewater Treatment Facility to the Pollution Control Facility to the Water Resources Recovery Facility — the name city officials think most descriptive of what happens to that waste once Lincolnites flush.

Here’s the Cliff’s Notes version: Post-flush, the wastewater follows gravity through the pipes to the Theresa Street plant or the Northeast Water Resources Recovery Facility, built in 1981.

From there, the bugs — tiny, microscopic-sized bugs called microbes — get to work, breaking down the waste. They love the waste.

The waste goes into a clarifier that separates the solids from the organic material, which then goes into aeration tanks that add oxygen, which “activates” the microbes to grow, reproduce and keep on eating.

After that, the remaining sludge goes through a process that removes the oxygen, which further breaks down the sludge, and biogas produced during the process is sold to companies that compress it and use it as vehicle fuel, said Erika Hill, spokeswoman for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

The biosolids left over are turned into cakes that are sold to farmers to use as fertilizer, Hill said.

The now much-cleaner water goes through one more process where ultra-violet light kills off remaining pathogens.

That reclaimed water is then put to more use: flowing through the systems that cool a Lincoln Electric System generating system and — since 2015 — heating and cool the buildings at the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus.

Eventually, all the reclaimed — now clean and no longer smelly — water is dumped back into Salt Creek.

“Lincoln does things that are extremely innovative,” Garden said. “We want everybody to come see it because we’re very, very proud of our accomplishments. They’re award-winning in our state and across the country. It’s a fascinating process."

