Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird nominated Bailey Feit, who ran for Lincoln City Council this spring, to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, she announced Thursday.

Feit would replace Tracy Corr, who is leaving the commission after more than 10 years of service.

The nine-member Planning Commission advises the City Council and Lancaster County Board on planning and development matters. The Mayor nominates members for six-year staggered terms. The City Council must approve nominations.

“On behalf of the city, I thank Tracy for a generous and impressive decade of volunteer service as a member of the Planning Commission,” Gaylor Baird said in a news release. “In her role, she contributed to the strength of our neighborhoods and to historic levels of growth and development in Lincoln.”

Feit works for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources as the coordinator of the College Career STEM Focus Program at Northeast High School.

Before that, she taught math at North Star High School for nine years, and was an adjunct business professor at Southeast Community College. She has a master’s in education from UNL and both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in education from Doane University.

She ran for the District 2 City Council seat in the May election, but lost to former Lincoln police officer Tom Duden.

“Bailey's diverse professional and volunteer background provides her with a broad perspective on local growth and development, and I thank her for her willingness to serve,” Gaylor Baird said. “Her experience will benefit our work to further Lincoln’s strong trajectory of growth and our high quality of life.”

Feit serves on the board of directors of the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center and chairwoman of the center’s Tastes in the Tallgrass event. She previously served on the board of directors of Camp Summergold (an arts and science-based camp for girls) and the Lincoln Education Association and as treasurer for the Eastern Nebraska Literacy Council.

She said in a news release that she is honored to be nominated.

“I look forward to supporting city development and infrastructures that attract young professionals, new businesses, conferences, and keep our city thriving,” she said. “I will work hard to continue Lincoln’s historic growth while also supporting all the needs in our community.”

