Lincoln has a plan to boost and support local food production.

The plan, announced by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at a news conference Monday, is the culmination of a yearlong process to come up with specific ways to make the city less dependent on the global food system and strengthen the economy by promoting urban agriculture projects.

The plan has four main goals: to increase and ensure access to healthy food, increase local food production, promote environmentally friendly food production methods and reduce food waste.

“Lincoln’s new Local Food System Plan will position our community to reap the benefits of a thriving local food system — supporting local farmers, expanding markets, creating jobs, increasing food security, improving health outcomes, reducing carbon emissions and instilling a sense of pride in our community,” Gaylor Baird said.

The plan was developed by a 10-member community committee that connected with 800 area residents and food producers through public meetings and surveys to identify local food-based priorities.

A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields grant paid for the committee’s work.

The plan creates a framework to increase access to land and capital for farmers, offer technical assistance and training.

By 2035, city officials hope to double the acres farmed in Lancaster County, triple the number of community gardens and institutions that source local food and cut the number of census tracts with little healthy food access in half.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and City Council will vote on whether to adopt the plan, and if they do, the city will try to secure grant funding to begin implementing some of the goals.

The report recommends 26 action steps to take first. They range from exploring incentives to attract grocery stores to neighborhoods with little access to healthy foods and creating a directory of where fresh produce can be donated to expanding the leasing of city-owned properties for commercial growing operations and asking other governmental subdivisions to do the same.

Megan McGuffey, Community Crops program coordinator and co-chair of the committee, said over 90% of the food Nebraskans eat comes from outside the state.

“We can secure Lincoln and Lancaster County’s future by planning for a better and more localized food system today.”

