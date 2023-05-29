Share this article paywall-free.
Rep. Mike Flood has canceled his Lincoln town hall that had been scheduled on Tuesday because of pending congressional action on raising the federal debt ceiling.
The First District Congressman said he will reschedule a new date for a town hall event in Lincoln.
Congress is expected to vote sometime this week on a debt ceiling agreement forged by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Top Journal Star photos for May 2023
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!