A budget override election for the Firth Rural Fire Protection District will be conducted by mail, with ballots going out starting Monday.
The Lancaster County Election Commission will conduct the special election entirely by mail, according to a news release. On Monday, ballots will be mailed to district voters in Lancaster and Gage counties with the election's deadline set for Aug. 15.
Voters can return their ballots by mail or in person to their respective county’s election office. All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Ballots can be returned during business hours or at a ballot drop box, which will be available 24 hours a day at both offices.
The voter registration deadline for the election is Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. in person at a county election office, online or through agencies including the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles or United Postal Service. Postage must be marked by Friday.
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office is located at 601 N. 46th St. The Gage County Clerk's Office is located at 612 Grant St. Voters with questions about the special election should contact their respective county’s election office.
Photos: Scenes from Lincoln's May 2 General Election
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gives a speech after winning reelection on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hugs supporters as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hugs her supporters as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
City Council district 3 candidate Justin Carlson talks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks with supporters as she makes her rounds around an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is embraced by Sen. George Dungan as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adam Morfeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Board of Education district 2 candidate Piyush Srivastav speaks with voters and supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Board of Education district 4 candidate Annie Mumgaard speaks to supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats underway on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces Tricia Nangkalaphivath as former Lincoln City Councilman Jon Camp (third from left) greets Gov. Jim Pillen during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces supporter Deb Portz during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left, Bill Zuspan and Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner greet Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Tom Duden during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist talks with Gov. Jim Pillen during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist talks with supporter Deb Portz during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A scene from the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 1 candidate Taylor Wyatt speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Attorney General Mike Hilgers (right) greets Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Tom Duden during a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 3 candidate Elina Newman speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 3 candidate Wayne Reinwald speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Bailey Feit speaks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats is underway inside the DelRay Ballroom on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats is underway inside the DelRay Ballroom on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City Council candidate Brodey Weber speaks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A voter cast their ballot on Tuesday at Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Leo Otteman entertains himself with nearby power cable while and Ellie Otteman watches their mother Leslie as she casts her ballot on Tuesday at Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A voter, who did not wish to be identified, uses a polling booth to cast their ballot on Tuesday at College View Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hendrik Viljoen fills in their ballot at a polling booth on Tuesday at the Auld Pavilion Rec Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blanco Sanchez is joined by his son in a stroller as he votes in Tuesday at College View Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Voters from different districts are separated on either side of a board as they cast their votes on Tuesday at the Auld Pavilion Rec Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist delivers a concession speech at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist speaks on stage next to her husband Mark Geist at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces husband Mark Geist after delivering her concession speech at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden after at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
District 2 school board candidate Piyush Srivastav gives a speech following his election win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Justin Carlson gives a speech following his election win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City Council candidate Brodey Weber gives a speech following his win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
