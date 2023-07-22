A budget override election for the Firth Rural Fire Protection District will be conducted by mail, with ballots going out starting Monday.

The Lancaster County Election Commission will conduct the special election entirely by mail, according to a news release. On Monday, ballots will be mailed to district voters in Lancaster and Gage counties with the election's deadline set for Aug. 15.

Voters can return their ballots by mail or in person to their respective county’s election office. All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Ballots can be returned during business hours or at a ballot drop box, which will be available 24 hours a day at both offices.

The voter registration deadline for the election is Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. in person at a county election office, online or through agencies including the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles or United Postal Service. Postage must be marked by Friday.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office is located at 601 N. 46th St. The Gage County Clerk's Office is located at 612 Grant St. Voters with questions about the special election should contact their respective county’s election office.

