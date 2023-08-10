New moms in Lincoln and Lancaster County will — if they want — get some free advice and support from public health nurses who will visit them at home beginning early in September.

Called Family Connects, the new universal home visitation program will help Lincoln’s youngest residents get a good start, said city officials, who officially launched the program Thursday.

“When we invest in the health and well-being of all Lincoln families, we become an even stronger and more successful community,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “Our universal home visitation program will help lay a strong and healthy foundation for the smallest members of our community who one day will play the biggest role in our future success.”

The program has been a priority for the mayor, who included funding for it in her biennial budget passed last year, despite questions from some City Council members worried about sustaining it at an annual cost of $737,725.

The city has hired four public health nurses for the program and plans to hire four more, said Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which will offer the program to all mothers in Lancaster County.

They expect about 70% of new moms — 1,500 to 1,600 families — will take advantage of the program each year, Lopez said.

At one time, Lincoln had a universal home visitation program, but it ended years ago, she said. The department has a program, paid in part with state and federal funds, to help new moms, but only at-risk families with greater needs, Lopez said.

In the newest program, all families will be connected to nurses in the Family Connect program through hospital staff or their pediatricians and will get a visit at home from the nurse within three weeks following the birth of their child.

Nurses, who will all be certified lactation consultants, will make three visits to each family.

They’ll check on the baby’s health, help with bathing, diapering, swaddling, breast or bottle feeding and making sure sleeping environments are safe, Lopez said.

Nurses can also help connect families to other resources, recommend quality child care options and help schedule upcoming appointments.

Councilman James Michael Bowers, a social worker and Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health member, who has been a strong supporter of the program, said it will help the city address existing disparities in the community and help level the playing field for all children.

The board of health formally adopted a resolution in support of the Family Connects universal home visiting program on Tuesday.

The evidence-based program has been implemented in 19 states, Gaylor Baird said.

Studies have shown the program helps reduce emergency room visits by half during the child’s first year, Gaylor Baird said. It also helps new mothers be less anxious, more likely to complete a six-week postpartum health check and learn about quality child care options, she said.

Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth, health care providers and early childhood experts helped the health department establish Family Connects.

Stacie Bleicher, a pediatrician and board of health member, said new parents typically go home from the hospital sleep-deprived, having had little time to prepare for bringing a new baby home, and many don’t have extended family in the area — all of which makes having a nurse visit helpful.

“I am very excited to see home visitation being introduced universally in Lancaster County,” she said.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/familyconnects or call 402-441-4433.

Top Journal Star Photos for August