The emerald ash borer is alive and well in Lincoln, an unfortunate reality for 17 ash trees along a stretch of South 27th Street.

The city’s forestry division will remove the trees along a stretch of the two-lane arterial between Van Dorn Street and Nebraska Parkway this weekend, and at least one lane of the street will be closed while that happens, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.

While the roads are closed, the city will prune existing trees, raising the tree canopy to prevent further tree damage, according to a letter sent to neighbors.

But the trees will be replaced, Elliott said, despite the letter to neighborhood residents that indicated otherwise.

A miscommunication between city departments resulted in a letter that indicated LTU officials had instructed parks and recreation workers not to replace the trees because they create obstructions for stop signs, signals and motorists.

While trees do create obstructions for drivers, the city has an approved list of trees that can be planted along busy streets, Elliott said. LTU officials wanted to make sure that didn't happen until the two departments had discussed it and come up with a plan to avoid possible obstructions, Elliott said.

That means some of the new trees may be replanted in different places than the existing trees.

The message, Elliott said, wasn’t intended to be "don’t plant." It was "don’t plant until we come up with a plan."

Also, just to be clear: There are no plans to widen 27th Street — something area residents have successfully put a stop to for years, despite a growing city and traffic volume on that arterial.

It’s all about the emerald ash borer – an exotic beetle whose larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees eventually killing it. The beetle was first detected in Lincoln in 2019 and the city is in the process of removing and replacing all 14,000 public ash trees in city golf courses, parks and lining the streets.

Elliott said they hope to replant the trees along South 27th Street as soon as possible, possibly yet this growing season.

“Trees are important,” she said. “We like to be a tree city. We want everyone to be assured we are replanting the trees, strategically.”

The effect of new floodplain regs

Matt Schulte, the director of Campus Life – and a Lancaster County commissioner – told the City Council recently that new floodplain regulations nearly tripled the cost of preparing the land for an expansion project at his nonprofit.

The nonprofit, 6401 Pine Lake Road, raised $2.25 million to build a 12,000-square-foot building with a new gym, classrooms and kitchen.

In February 2022, engineers told the nonprofit leaders it would cost $89,000 to prep the site, which is in the floodplain. An updated estimate after the new floodplain regulations were in place: $242,000, Schulte said.

In January, the City Council passed a number of controversial changes to its floodplain regulations that will affect developing areas of the city as well as property in the city in the floodplain.

One that garnered much attention was requiring property in the floodplain be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation. State law requires property be built a foot above the base elevation, so the new regulations require 2 feet.

Getting that extra one foot of dirt for the Campus Life project requires crossing a section of Beal Slough that runs along the 10 acres of the property and removing a large number of trees from a wooded area, Schulte said, which increased the cost dramatically.

City officials, who responded to questions about the project via an email statement, said their understanding is the difference in cost was not because of the new flood standards but because an initial estimate did not account for existing floodplain regulations in effect since 2004.

Schulte said the only reason for the second estimate was because of the new regulations.

Schulte told the council it should have waited to implement new regulations until the Federal Emergency Management Association completed new maps. Had that happened, he said, some of the Campus Life land may have been removed from the floodplain because of culvert improvements along Beal Slough.

City officials have said it will take several years for FEMA to finish the maps. When that happens, more land will likely be in the floodplain because of greater rainfall and also the base flood elevation will rise.

Campus Life officials also were told that although they could be grandfathered into existing standards, there was no guarantee the building and safety division would approve a building permit.

City officials said they are still trying to determine how the grandfather clause applies to building permits.

New dog run opens

The city’s newest dog run is up and — ahem — running at Bowling Lake in Air Park in northwest Lincoln.

The 1-acre space for dogs of all sizes opened last week near the lake at Northwest 44th and West Cuming streets. It's the city's fifth dog run and includes parking and Americans With Disabilities-accessible space.

Like the other parks, it will be open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week, except for maintenance, and the city asks that dog owners keep their pets leashed until they are inside the fenced dog run enclosures.

The city operates other dog runs at Mahoney Park near 84th and Adams streets (4 acres for large and small dogs); Rickman’s Run at Holmes Lake Park on the east side of South 70th Street (22.25 acres for large dogs and 1.45 acres for small dogs); Roper East Dog Run at North Seventh and Adams streets (4-acre space for large dogs and 1-acre area for small dogs); and Stransky Dog Run at Peterson Park, 4419 Southwood Drive (2.55 acres for large dogs and 1 acre for small dogs).

