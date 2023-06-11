Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OK, let's do this.

It is time for me to go.

But not without a big and grateful thank you.

Thank you for reading me, encouraging me, challenging me.

I've been doing this for decades and it has been lots of fun, both a privilege and a blast, sometimes exciting, never dull. Well, almost never.

The bottom line is that it really has been fun.

A long time ago when I was a young reporter at the Lincoln Star I had a decision to make when I returned from active duty in the Army.

It was a different time when young males were subject to a military draft and two years of active duty.

Informed that I was on the following month's draft list, I quickly chose the alternative of enlisting for six months of active duty and 5 ½ years of weekend drills once a month along with annual two-week summer camps in the active reserve, which later led to a transfer to the Nebraska National Guard.

So I was both an enlistee and a draft dodger.

When I returned to Lincoln, I applied to move on to a job with the Denver Post, attracted by the Rocky Mountains as well as by a larger newspaper.

The letter that I got back urged me to get more journalistic experience before trying again.

So that's what I've been doing.

And it has been great, full of opportunities to occasionally travel nationally during most of that time to pursue largely political stories, covering national party conventions and Nebraska stories in Washington, tracking presidential candidates who made Nebraska a priority before the presidential primary schedule chose Iowa as the Midwestern showdown state.

Covering Nebraska governors and members of Congress, state senators and the Legislature, reporting at the scene as Nebraska history unfolded.

I'm glad and grateful that I decided to stay.

Thanks to all the terrific and talented people I have been privileged to work with side by side. Many of them are close friends now.

And a big thank you directed to you!

* * *

Thomas Christie was masterful last week in connecting with Nebraska high school students participating in the opening day of 2023 Boys State, teaching them, challenging them, inspiring them during a panel presentation on "courageous conversations about race."

"You are the future; you can change things," he told them.

"Be courageous," he said. "I'm counting on you."

"Love your country enough that you want to correct it," Christie said.

"We've got some healing to do."

The Boys Staters responded with a rousing standing ovation.

Christie has been a Lincoln Public Schools teacher, administrator, wrestling coach and director for multicultural education and diversity.

He's been a regular on the Boys State program and he was joined in a discussion entitled "courageous conversations about race" by Don Wesely, former Lincoln senator and mayor, and Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

And they all connected.

Frank LaMere, a member of the Winnebago Tribe and former member of that regular Boys State panel, was also there in spirit. Panel members saluted his memory. He died in 2019.

Christie made sure that this year's Boys Staters heard part of the message that LaMere sometimes tearfully delivered: "Nothing changes until someone is made to feel uncomfortable."

What I remember most from this intensely spiritual man is: "Be good to him; be good to her."

* * *

Nebraska's one-house, nonpartisan Legislature is an amazing gift that we need to protect.

Sure, Republicans and Democrats tend to divide along party lines on key legislative votes. But that's a difference of opinion.

Senators are free to follow their own path and it does not result in internal repercussions or punishment meted out by party leaders in the Legislature if they stray from their pack. Because there are no legislative party leaders.

A legislative body composed of 49 senators, which provides news media access to senators on the floor and in executive sessions conducted by committees, is much more open and accountable and easy to track than a two-house legislature with more than 100 members and much less access.

Nebraska senators truly are free from partisan domination if they choose to be.

The basic division in the Nebraska Legislature is really more urban and rural.

Different priorities; different interests; different experiences; sometimes different beliefs, all of which may be reflected in party identification.

But senators are not bound to party affiliation or party loyalty or party dictate.

Let's protect that.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Big bruising battle brewing over state income tax write-offs for contributions to private schools as opponents prepare to take the issue to a vote of the people next year. And I am told that the opposition campaign launched by the Nebraska State Education Association will not be the only organized campaign effort in this big showdown.

* Last chance to write this: Bring William Jennings Bryan out of seclusion in the Nebraska National Guard museum in Seward and place the statue of Lincoln's three-time presidential nominee on Centennial Mall in his hometown where it belongs.

* And this: the University of Nebraska needs to be aspirational, not just at the Medical Center.

* Hey, isn't it about time I went to Yellowstone?

