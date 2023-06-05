The Lincoln City Council allowed plans for another downtown apartment complex — this one along the N Street bikeway on the southwest corner of 18th and N streets — to move forward Monday.

The five-story apartment complex planned by Speedway Properties — which will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments — would help connect the Telegraph District to the downtown area.

“You’ve seen the Telegraph District take off,” Kent Seacrest, the attorney representing Speedway Properties, told the City Council. “Now what you’re seeing is that connectivity. This will be a bridge to downtown. I think you’ll see more and more development in that in-between area.”

Speedway co-developed the Telegraph District, a series of residential and office buildings south of N Street and west of Antelope Creek, with Nelnet.

The development includes three mixed-use buildings along N Street — Telegraph Flats, Telegraph Lofts East and the newly completed Telegraph Lofts West. Nelnet is not involved in the 18th and N apartment project.

The council on Monday passed resolutions amending the Antelope Valley Redevelopment Plan to include the apartment complex and finding it conformed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan.

The plan calls for 84 to 88 apartments, and up to 20% — or about 17 — of them would be designated as affordable and available to people making 60% or less of the area median income.

The first floor of the building would have approximately 40 covered parking spaces, while there would be another three dozen or so surface parking spots on the south side of the building.

The building also will have other amenities, including a community room, an outdoor cooking area and bike storage.

The developers want to use an estimated $2.7 million in tax-increment financing to help pay for the project. Tax-increment financing allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The TIF money is often used for streetscape improvements, facade enhancements and energy-saving measures, among other things.

Councilwoman Sandra Washington asked whether the developer planned to plant trees, something urban development’s Hallie Salem said they’re planning to do to restore a tree canopy in the area.

The next step for the project is for developers and the city to hammer out a redevelopment agreement, which will include the TIF details and will have to be approved by the City Council.

