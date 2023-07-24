Family Service Lincoln can move ahead with plans to turn a nearly vacant lot near 52nd and Holdrege streets into a neighborhood support center with community gardens and affordable housing.

The City Council on Monday voted to grant a special permit to Family Service over the objections of neighbors who worried the project would increase flooding problems in the neighborhood and exacerbate traffic and parking issues.

Those neighbors had appealed the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department’s approval of the special permit to the council, but council members — with the exception of Tom Duden — felt the benefits outweighed neighbors’ concerns.

James Michael Bowers, whose district represents northeast Lincoln, said the project, called FiftyOne Commons, addresses the feeling — supported by data — that northeast Lincoln is often left behind.

“If there are organizations eager to invest in northeast Lincoln, whose goals involve creating safe, secure, supervised spaces for kids, offering help to families in raising children and caring for elderly parents, addressing accessibility challenges faced by the aging population all by bringing services closer to them ... I will support that, especially if it's from long-standing organizations that are overseen by a community board of directors with a strong reputation," Bowers said.

Family Service, a nonprofit that has been operating in Lincoln for more than a century and provides youth, housing and family support services, would run the neighborhood center, work with Community Crops to oversee the community gardens and lease the 10 affordable row-style duplexes and triplexes.

The housing will be affordable units aimed at families and will accept Section 8 housing.

The neighborhood center will provide school-age programming when school is not in session and will also be available for community meetings, neighborhood association events and offer training space for Family Service. It could also be used by other nonprofits, Dennis Hoffman, Family Service executive director, told the council last week.

There will be surface parking on the lot for the community center patrons and apartment residents. The apartment residents can use the green space, and community gardens also would be available for neighborhood residents.

The land is in the floodplain and is one of the first projects in the city’s core neighborhoods that will need to comply with controversial new floodplain regulations passed in March — and many of the neighbors’ concerns revolved around flooding issues and the grading required to comply with the new rules and extra runoff that would create.

The new regulations mean the duplexes and triplexes will need to be raised an extra foot — so 2 feet instead of 1 — above the base floodplain elevation. Given the floodplain levels in that area, the duplexes and triplexes will have to be raised a total of 5 to 6 feet.

City officials told the council that storm sewers in the area have the capacity to handle additional runoff because the project accounts for any additional runoff it will create by adding a detention pond on the lot. The pond will briefly hold water and divert it through an underground pipe to a 52nd Street stormwater sewer, which is larger than the one on 51st Street.

The council also approved a change to an ordinance dealing with neighborhood support services — needed for this project but that city officials would like to apply to such situations citywide.

The changes would remove the requirements that such neighborhood support services be located near a park, school or church and in an existing building.

Duden said the services are needed in the neighborhood but he was concerned this wasn’t the right spot.

Bowers said the lot has been long neglected and it’s become a breeding ground for rodents.

“We can bring some dignity to this property with a proven Lincoln neighbor, not an out-of-state landlord,” he said.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023