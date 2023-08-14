A revised proposal for a senior living home near 37th and Calvert streets can move forward despite significant opposition from neighbors who showed up in force to the City Council on Monday to register their concerns.

The council voted 5-2 to approve a second request from Harbor Senior Care, a company based in Omaha and begun by Chris Gille and his sister Katie Hartman, for a special permit to open a senior living house for 12 people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in the home that sits on a more than 1-acre lot.

Neighbors testified — as they have twice before the Planning Commission and once at City Council — about their concerns the assisted living home would exacerbate parking, traffic and stormwater drainage problems by putting a business in their longtime residential neighborhood.

Supporters testified that the small home-like setting for seniors suffering from memory loss was life-changing for them and it would be more like a home than a business.

Council members Tom Duden and Justin Carlson voted against the special permit, saying they couldn't agree to putting a business in a neighborhood.

Duden, who said he grew up in that neighborhood, said he’s been “disenchanted” with this and other collaborative living homes going up in Lincoln’s neighborhoods.

“Unfortunately, if this is the plan of Lincoln we’ll see a lot of people moving out of town,” he said. “I think you’ll be driving people out of these neighborhoods.”

Carlson said he also considered the "groundswell" of letters and testimony in opposition.

Sandra Washington, Tom Beckius, James Michael Bowers and Bennie Shobe voted to approve it.

Several of them noted that after the council denied a special permit the first time around, Gille and Hartman made significant changes to address neighbors’ concerns and it wasn’t fair to keep changing the goalposts.

Brodey Weber, who was elected in May, said this has been the toughest vote he’d had to take so far, but believes the applicants met or exceeded all the requirements and if the council didn’t approve a facility in that neighborhood, he questioned where they would approve it.

“I really do believe, as one of the caregivers mentioned — this is the future,” he said. “It serves really a vulnerable population with dignity when they need it the most.”

Bowers said the city codes allowing such health care facilities in neighborhoods aren’t new — it dates back to the 1950s. He voted no the first time even though the application met all the requirements, and now that they’ve made significant concessions it wouldn’t be fair to deny it.

“Having moving goalposts isn’t good for our community,” he said.

Washington was among several council members who said they would push for the city to conduct a study of stormwater issues in the neighborhood, which neighbors testified about at length — and their concerns that this proposal would worsen the problems.

“I don’t believe the city as a whole understood the extent of the current stormwater issues in this neighborhood,” she said. “To hear we have not yet done a water study ... makes me realize how important it is.”

Beckius said he’s confident the health care facility won’t change the look and feel of the neighborhood.

Gille and Hartman applied for a special permit previously, which the Planning Commission approved. The neighbors appealed the decision to the City Council, which voted 5-2 to reverse it.

The council members who voted against it were most concerned about the number of residents that could live there and the fact that a special permit would stay with the home forever.

The revised proposal addressed those concerns, as well as others.

The changes in the revised proposal limit the number of residents at the home to 12 (the original proposal would have allowed for an expansion to house 16); add a detention pool if an engineer determines improvements will cause additional runoff; include additional landscaping as a screen around parking; and restrict the special permit so only assisted living and memory care facilities could be located there if the property is sold.

The revisions mean the existing footprint of the home wouldn’t change, but they would add five parking spaces (in addition to two in an attached garage), an exterior walking path and fence, and they’d make the driveway a circle drive.

Beckius said in the seven years he’s been on the council and Planning Commission he’s never seen an applicant willingly agree to have an engineer conduct a watershed study on their site.

Gille told the council that his sister approached him three years ago about finding a better way to offer care for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, to fill a gap between in-home care and institutional settings. They have another home in Lincoln near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard for six residents.

Hartman said this is her passion and she’s seen lives change.

“I know it’s a business but we see it as a service, allowing people to stay in a home. Allowing elderly people that have a disease that is terminal to remain in the home with other people, living as a family.”

Several family members of residents at the Harbor Senior Care’s existing facility gave emotional testimony about the care being provided to their loved ones and how it changed their lives for the better.

Larger facilities couldn't provide the same attention and care, and one woman said her mother repeatedly said she felt like she was in jail.

Now, they said, they feel like they're living in a home, where they can do things fill bird feeders, water the flowers and help cook dinner.

“I label this as a home,” said Kelli Wenzel, whose father-in-law lived in the existing Harbor Senior Care facility. “It’s filled with people who care. (Residents) can’t remember, but they’re still there. I know it’s a business but it’s not. It doesn’t look like a business from the outside, it doesn’t feel like a business when you’re inside.”

Neighbors reiterated many of their concerns about parking, traffic — in an older neighborhood with no sidewalks and lots of young families, drainage and setting a precedent of putting a business in a residential neighborhood.

Rob Simon, who lives in the neighborhood, said he’s concerned locating a healthcare facility in the neighborhood would set a precedent, especially in a neighborhood like theirs where there are many large lots. Unlike group homes and collaborative living or so-called sober living homes, there are no spacing restrictions for locating such businesses in neighborhoods.

He said he used to live in the Near South, where many such group homes are located.

“I would hate to see that happen to this neighborhood,” he said.

10 potential early signs of dementia 10 potential early signs of dementia Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality