The Lincoln City Council on Monday considered two redevelopment agreements in Air Park and north-central Lincoln that, combined, will use more than $10 million in tax-increment financing.

The bulk of that financing — $9.61 million — will go to a large housing development in northwest Lincoln on an 11-acre site across the street from Lincoln Northwest, the city’s newest high school.

REV Development is planning a 289-unit apartment complex at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, a $46 million project called Woodside Village that will be built on the northeast corner with apartments spread out over four buildings.

The complex is the first project in a redevelopment plan for 815 acres along the Northwest 48th Street corridor in Air Park that the city designated as blighted in 2021.

A blight designation is intended to encourage development of substandard areas by making them eligible for tax-increment financing, which allows the developer to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated once the project is finished.

The developer plans to install solar panels on the building, which will be connected to some of the individual units, which could lower those apartment residents' utility bills. Up to $3.7 million in TIF can be used for the solar panels and up to $2.75 million for other energy enhancements.

Woodside Village will include 41 studio apartments, 169 one-bedroom apartments and 79 two-bedroom apartments, which also will have two bathrooms.

Thirty-eight of those apartments will be designated as affordable for people earning 60% of Lincoln’s median income.

The development will also include two garage buildings with private parking spaces, as well as 363 parking stalls. Planned amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center and community center.

The second redevelopment agreement considered by the council Monday is for a 12-unit apartment building and three row house-style townhomes at 27th and Starr streets near East Campus.

The Clinton Neighborhood Organization opposes the project because of concerns the developer is marketing the three- and four-bedroom units to college students who won’t put down roots in the neighborhood. They also have concerns about parking.

On Monday, Ann Post, an attorney representing Marshall Development, said the company has done similar projects at 25th and Vine and 23rd and Y streets. Both were larger 18-unit apartments but the developer decided a smaller project was better for this site.

The city purchased the site in 2010 and demolished the commercial buildings in anticipation of it being redeveloped.

The $2.75 million project will use $446,658 in TIF and will include three affordable units. About $20,000 of that will help fix up a small park at 27th and Holdrege streets.

The council will vote on both redevelopment agreements at its June 12 meeting.

