For the first time since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened a decade ago, the cost to rent the suites and loge boxes is going up, a move city officials said will standardize the prices and put them more in line with other regional arenas.

The West Haymarket Joint Public Agency — the entity that manages finances of the arena and redevelopment of the surrounding area — on Wednesday approved increases in the base rates for the arena’s 36 suites and 20 loge boxes.

The increases will be phased in over up to four years of the contracts, which can be seven or 10 years. In the last three years of the contract, the price will increase 4% each year, an effort to avoid more big increases at the end of the new contracts, said City Attorney Yohance Christie.

The base price increases range from 10% to more than 30%, and some of the increases are larger because similar suites have been priced differently. City officials standardized the pricing so similarly located suites would be the same price, which means price increases will vary.

The suite prices are divided into three tiers. Tier 1 suites will increase from $65,000 to $72,000; Tier 2 suites from $45,000 to $60,000 and Tier 3 will now cost $55,000. City Finance Director Lyn Heaton said the current price of Tier 3 is hard to determine because they're different prices based on when the contracts began.

The loge box prices will increase from $26,996 to $28,000.

Heaton said the vast majority of suite contracts will come up for renewal at the end of August, though some have already been renewed at higher prices and some are not yet up for renewal.

About half of the loge boxes will come up for renewal at the end of August.

The JPA hired a consulting firm to do a market analysis of arenas in the area and based the increases on its analysis, Heaton said.

Last year the suites and loge boxes generated $1.95 million in revenue, money Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said was important to maintain the arena and keep it a positive experience for guests, performers and athletes.

Gaylor Baird and City Councilman Tom Beckius both voted to approve the increases. University of Nebraska Regent Tim Clare abstained.

In other action Wednesday, the three-member board unanimously approved a five-year, $2.3 million agreement with First Data Merchant for a new “point of sale” system for food and drink sales at the arena. The current system, Christie said, is outdated and slow.

The board also approved an agreement with DLR Group of up to $17,500 to do a structural assessment of the pedestrian ramp that runs between the arena and the post office.

Staff pointed out some cracks and exposed rebar along the ramp, which arena officials decided should be evaluated. Once DLR is done with the evaluation, the arena will bid the project and get the ramp fixed, officials said.

The board also agreed to let contractors use JPA land to store their equipment while it rehabs about a mile of an old sewer line installed in 1936. The $2.6 million project, which will come out of city wastewater coffers, is part of a larger effort to rehab the entire length of the old line.

