The Lancaster County Clerk’s office will begin accepting 2023 property valuation protests beginning Thursday through the end of the month.

Protests must be postmarked by June 30, the deadline set in state law. Those postmarked after that will not be accepted.

There could be a large number of protests this year: The Lancaster County Assessor’s office has said a revaluation of all property means valuations in Lincoln have increased 10%-30%.

Protests can be filed online, by mail, or in person following the instructions found at lancaster.ne.gov/propertyprotest.

Protest forms are also available by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at protest@lancaster.ne.gov or 402-441-8724. There is no fee to file a property valuation protest, according to a news release.

Those filing protests must use a standardized protest form, and a separate form must be filed for each property being protested.

The following information is required: property identification number; requested valuation amount; reason for the requested change in valuation amount; and the filer’s signature. Protests that omit any of those elements could be dismissed. Supporting documentation can also be submitted with the protest.

The Lancaster County Board of Equalization has contracted with a third party to coordinate referees — real estate experts familiar with property in Lincoln and Lancaster County — who will hold hearings with protest filers and make valuation recommendations.

Filers will be able to discuss their protest with a referee by phone or in person at hearings held from mid-June through mid-July.

Lancaster County Clerk Matt Hansen encouraged protesters to submit paperwork as soon as possible to give filers more time to schedule hearings and provide any needed additional information.

Valuation recommendations will be presented to the Board of Equalization for final action Aug. 10. Filers will receive written notice of final valuation decisions in mid-August.

For more information on the property valuation protest process, contact the Lancaster County Clerk’s Office or go to lancaster.ne.gov/propertyprotest.

