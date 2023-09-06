Margaret Reist Local government reporter Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The old Denton bridge — used almost exclusively by Denton supervisors monitoring the village’s water supply but also of interest to trail enthusiasts — will be replaced, but not with the help of a $250,000 state grant.

And there’s a question that remains: Who will maintain it once it’s fixed?

The fate of the bridge has been up in the air for some time, but last week the Lancaster County Board — in an about-face from a discussion during an earlier staff meeting — declined the state grant, deciding instead to pay $950,000 in county funds to repair it and then vacate it, which means someone else will be responsible for maintaining it.

Just who that might be will be decided later.

The old bridge — rebuilt in 1979 for $500 with used materials after flooding took out two bridges near Denton — is in poor repair and County Engineer Pam Dingman told the board she’d lobbied with the state for seven years for the grant to repair it.

She also lobbied the Legislature to create the program that offers state grants to help counties replace old bridges, and she said it’s been very successful. The Legislature recently extended it, she said.

Dingman told the board she was worried about how declining the grant would look to the state and hopes it won’t damage future grant applications by the county.

“I don’t know that anyone has turned back county match money in its seven-year existence,” she said.

The problem: The grant required that the county agree to maintain the bridge, which some board members didn’t want to do, since it’s used only by Denton residents.

The city of Lincoln’s parks and recreation department and the Lower Platte Natural Resource District each agreed to contribute $100,000 because the bridge will likely be part of a future recreational trail from Pioneers Park Nature Center to Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

Commissioner Sean Flowerday said those dollars are now up for discussion. For instance, if either of those entities wanted to contribute to bridge maintenance in the future, the county wouldn’t likely ask them to contribute to the replacement cost.

The county also wanted buy-in from the village of Denton. Village Board Chairman Joe Hobelman told the board the village is open to helping maintain the bridge, but can’t commit any money now because it is still trying to figure out funding for a wastewater project.

He said the importance of the bridge goes beyond just allowing Denton residents to check one of the town's wells because that well water is used by firefighters who serve a much larger area.

“Having our water system there is a huge benefit to (county) residents in the area,” he said.

Commissioner Matt Schulte, who supported using the grant rather than county funds, said he was disappointed in the decision. At a Thursday staff meeting, both Christa Yoakum and Rick Vest seemed supportive of accepting the grant.

But by Tuesday, no commissioner seconded Schulte’s motion to approve it.

Flowerday said not using the grant gives the county more flexibility to decide who will ultimately maintain the bridge once it’s repaired, something that won’t be necessary for some time.

County budget approved

The Lancaster County Board on Tuesday approved its $147 million general fund budget for 2023-24, with increases driven largely by jail overcrowding and 15 new jobs — including a new position at the jail to oversee programs to help inmates transition back into the community once they leave.

Because of jail overcrowding, county corrections officials have had to contract with other counties to house some prisoners.

The nearly 5% — or $6.8 million — increase in the tax-funded budget comes with a decrease in the tax rate in the face of a historic 22% increase in property valuations.

The tax rate will decrease 3.84 cents per $100 of valuation, and the county will collect 4% more in property tax revenue ($3.5 million more). The tax rate to support the tax-funded budget will be 22.23 cents per $100 of valuation.

That means the owner of a $228,660 home, the average price of a Lincoln home last year, will pay $508.42 to support county services. Last year, the same homeowner would have paid $596.38. But many property owners saw steep increases in the assessed value of their properties, which means they could still pay more in property taxes to support the county.

Saving money for a new bridge

In addition to the county’s tax-funded budget, the County Board has authority over various other subdivisions: the ag society, the rural fire districts, the public building commission, rural libraries and the Railroad Transportation Safety District.

Together, they can’t levy more than 15 cents per $100 of valuation, and given the previously mentioned historic increase in property valuations, all those entities lowered their tax rates to some extent, except for the Railroad Transportation Safety District.

The district, which provides funding for railroad safety-related projects, wanted to increase the tax rate slightly but county commissioners asked the district to keep it level, at 2.22 cents per $100 of valuation.

By keeping the levy the same, the district expects to collect about $1.15 million more in property tax revenue in the coming fiscal year, a total of nearly $9.2 million.

That will largely fund the $3.7 million budget, the bulk of which is going to help pay for the $110 million plan to build a bridge over the railroad tracks near Cornhusker Highway and reroute a portion of 33rd and Adams streets.

Planning for the project has been in the works for years, and the district’s budget approved Tuesday includes $2.7 million to complete the required environmental documents and possibly do some preliminary design, said Roger Figard, executive director of the RTSD.

Whatever isn’t needed to fund the remainder of the budget will go into a cash reserve where the district is saving money for construction of the project, which Figard hopes can begin in 2026 or 2027.

