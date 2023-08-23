Margaret Reist Local government reporter Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The work of a Washington artist may soon appear near 11th and G streets — colorful paintings of whimsical city scenes on three 7-foot-tall clay pipes.

Patrick Siler’s artwork comes to Lincoln via Public Art Lincoln, a city advisory board that solicits artwork from across the nation for public art in the capital city, said Allison Speicher, the parks and recreation representative on the board.

The three pieces are on loan to the city, but the advisory board hopes they can become permanent art pieces in Lincoln.

Siler, who taught art at Washington State University for 33 years, depicts ordinary experiences through the paintings and drawings that decorate ceramics he’s created, as well as other surfaces — including a series of clay pipes he painted during a residency at a ceramic pipe factory in Arizona.

Three of those clay pipes are coming to Lincoln, and city officials and the advisory board would like to put them at 11th and G streets, an area identified in the city’s public art master plan as a greenway or potential ‘art walk’ area.

Speicher said that there are already sculptures on that corner and the intersection has landscaped beds and widened sidewalk areas — and a coffee shop, restaurant and ice cream shop.

“It’s kind of a commercial hub that brings people to the area,” she said.

Because the intersection is part of the Everett Landmark District, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission reviewed — and approved — the placement of the clay pipes there, but before the city makes a final decision it wants to reach out to residents and businesses in the area.

They’re playful conversation starters, Speicher said, and the city hopes they end up at the intersection.

“We certainly hope the community likes them,” she said.

TIF and the Haymarket

The city hopes to use tax-increment financing — an often controversial financing tool to help improve blighted areas — on some additional public improvement projects in the South and West Haymarket.

First, though, the city must update redevelopment plans for the West and South Haymarket to reflect current estimates of projects that use tax-increment financing — updates the City Council approved Monday.

Despite that approval, the city must still get council approval for the projects before they move forward.

The updates illustrate how things have changed since the West Haymarket Redevelopment Project was created in 2007.

At the time, city officials estimated the area would include $84 million in private investment that would generate $15 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, said Hallie Salem, redevelopment manager for the city’s urban development department.

Over the next 16 years, the project unfolded differently than city officials had envisioned: more offices, more residential space and more square footage in what has become a multi-use district.

Today, based on existing projects and anticipated future development, city officials estimate private investments in the West Haymarket will total as much as $290 million and will generate nearly $58 million in TIF.

Of that estimated $290 million in private investment in the West Haymarket, $180 million has already been realized with existing projects, which are using $29 million in TIF, Salem said. The remainder is what city officials believe will happen with future development.

In at least one existing project — a hotel and condo project at Canopy and Q streets — the increase in property values means the loans will likely be paid off early, and city officials want the option of using that extra TIF financing for public improvements.

“We’d like the ability to capture that additional increment to finish some projects laid out as part of the original West Haymarket Project,” Salem said.

To do that, state law says the plans must reflect the increased estimates of private investment and TIF — thus the changes to the plans.

A little background: TIF is a way to help finance projects in blighted areas using a portion of property taxes generated over a 15- or 20-year period. In a nutshell, TIF is the difference — or increment — between the value of a blighted property and what it is estimated to be worth once the project is finished.

Developers enter into an agreement with the city and take out a loan to pay for any number of upfront costs such as site acquisition, as well as energy enhancements, facade and streetscape improvements, and use that increment to pay off the loan over 15 or 20 years.

Cities can also create TIF districts — using that increment financing from redevelopment projects for neighborhood improvements.

The West and South Haymarket redevelopment projects are sort of a combination of both: The city adopted plans for what it wants to see developed in those areas, but the redevelopment projects are private projects and — for the most part — the TIF is used just for those projects. By having a plan for the whole district, the city makes sure the private projects and streetscape improvements connected to them are part of a larger plan for the district.

Now, city officials would like to use the additional TIF from the hotel and condo project to help pay for parking and streetscape improvements under a portion of the Harris Overpass, as well as a pedestrian crossing near 7th and N streets from the parking garage to the future park.

The council also approved expanding the South Haymarket to include an area that encompasses South Haymarket Park so the city can use TIF from an existing project in the expanded area.

