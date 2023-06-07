Lancaster County had a new Community Corrections director — the first new leader since the department was created in 2003 to find alternatives to incarceration — and then it didn’t.

In March, county officials announced they’d hired Darci Poland, state chief probation officer in Omaha, who was to begin her job April 3. Shortly before that, she told county officials she’d changed her mind.

County Board member Christa Yoakum said Poland decided she needed to decline for personal reasons. So the board is going through the process again and has interviews scheduled for later in the month.

Longtime director Kim Etherton left the post for a job with the National Center for State Courts, a nonprofit that's focused on improving court operations.

During her tenure, the department grew from a pre-trial release agency to one that oversaw more than a dozen programs aimed at keeping people out of jail — services needed more than ever now that the jail population is at a tipping point.

I’ve been around long enough to remember this isn’t the first time the county thought they’d hired someone to lead a department, only to find out at the 11th hour that they hadn’t.

In 1994, after then-Lancaster County Sheriff Tom Casady was appointed as Lincoln's police chief, the County Board appointed La Vista Police Chief John Packett as the new sheriff. His first day on the job, he changed his mind.

The board appointed retired Judge Sam Van Pelt to fill in until after the election, which Terry Wagner won.

Nearly three decades later, Wagner is still the sheriff, serving his eighth term as the longest-serving sheriff in the department’s history. Casady has retired — as police chief and director of public safety for the city. Packett, who went on to become police chief in Grand Forks, North Dakota, retired and returned to Omaha in 2014.

The staff in the county administrator’s office is keeping things running until the county hires another director.

If history is any guide, it will all work out.

The advantages of ownership

Now that Nebraska 2 is Nebraska Parkway — a regular old street under the control of the city — Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials want to add a right-turn lane at 70th Street.

The right-turn lane will be for motorists heading east on Nebraska Parkway who want to turn south onto 70th Street. The city has begun the process of getting federal aid for the project, which is expected to cost $814,000. If the city gets federal assistance, it would only have to pay $184,000.

Construction isn’t slated to begin until 2025, but the process wouldn’t have been possible when it was a state highway. The opening of the South Beltway, however, changed all that.

Balancing history and advertising

The rules regarding signage on historic buildings in Lincoln just got a little more flexible, thanks to CenterPointe.

The nonprofit that offers housing, mental health and substance abuse services just opened its new $27 million facility in the renovated Trabert Hall — a historic building at 2201 S. 11th St. built in 1929 and used as a dormitory for nursing students for 40 years.

CenterPointe wants to put signs on the building, but city code restricts signs on historic buildings in residential areas to one 20-foot sign. That wasn’t going to do it for the nearly 58,000 square feet of CenterPointe’s Campus for Health and WellBeing.

While the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission has the authority to approve more signs in the yard, it couldn’t approve the 27-, 31- and 40-square-foot wall signs CenterPointe wanted, along with a 20-square-foot freestanding sign.

City officials decided historic buildings located in residential areas that once served commercial purposes — like Trabert Hall — could have larger signs that would better fit the scale of the buildings, while still protecting the character of the residential areas.

Of Lincoln’s 101 local historical landmark properties, 70 are in residential areas. Of those, 17 were originally built as commercial buildings that would — years earlier — have had larger signs, according to planning documents.

Historic landmarks in residential areas built as residential homes will still have to follow the one 20-foot yard sign policy.

But on Monday, the City Council approved changes that allow those that were once commercial buildings to have wall signs up to 32 square feet, as long as they don’t take up more than 20% of the facade.

The code allows the council to approve larger signs up to 50 square feet as long as they don’t take up more than 20% of the building facade — which the council did for CenterPointe.

The new code prohibits electronic signs, limits freestanding signs to 32 square feet in area, and requires greater setbacks for illuminated signs.

More paid parental leave

The Lancaster County Board is interested in implementing a paid parental leave policy similar to the city’s.

In April, the City Council approved a policy giving employees six weeks of paid parental leave for full-time birthing and nonbirthing parents, and on a pro-rated basis to part-time employees.

It made Lincoln the first city in Nebraska to offer paid parental leave.

On June 27, Lancaster County Board will vote on a similar policy for county employees.

As with the city, the policy would apply to unrepresented employees, and the county would offer unions the opportunity to renegotiate their contracts. The city unions are in the middle of that process now.

Too many street projects

Feel like you can't turn a corner in Lincoln without running into street construction?

Turns out, you're not imagining it.

The city was supposed to take down 17 trees along South 27th Street in the Country Club area last weekend but ran into a setback: They didn't have enough barricades to close the street.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities contracts with a company to provide barricades and cones for larger street projects, said LTU spokeswoman Erika Hill.

Last weekend, the company was providing barricades for city street projects, a road race even and another event outside Lincoln. So it didn't have enough cones to close South 27th Street between Van Dorn Street and Nebraska Parkway.

The ash trees with emerald ash borer disease won't be spared for long. The city plans to remove the trees this weekend.

