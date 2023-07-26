The earth mover is back on the northern edge of Trendwood Park in east Lincoln, trying once again to make the stinky pond a little less stinky.

That’s not the real name of the detention pond built in 2014, but it’s descriptive enough.

The city dug the pond to capture stormwater runoff and allow sediment, trash, leaves, sticks and lawn chemicals to settle before the water continues its path through Seacrest Park into the private Wedgewood Lake and ultimately into Salt Creek.

Deadman’s Run, a 9-mile stream that starts just south of Trendwood Park, picks up lots of grass clippings and lawn pollutants, and a lot more organic material travels down the watershed than other locations.

Residents who live near the park have complained about the pond for years, and two summers ago parks and recreation officials hired contractors to dredge the pond and concluded it would have to be a more regular occurrence.

Now they’re back, and J.J. Yost, parks and recreation’s planning and facilities manager, said they’re grading it differently in an attempt to make it drain more efficiently.

The hope, he said, is that it will be dry except for when it rains and once it does rain, will empty out more quickly.

“We’re trying to be a little more proactive,” he said.

And, if you happen to monitor City Council meetings, the license agreement with Black Hills Energy before the council this week has nothing to do with the stinky pond.

In another part of the park — at a west entrance to the park along 77th Street — Black Hills plans to put a gas regulating station. Such stations are located around town, usually in public right-of-way areas, Yost said, but because this one will be on park property, the City Council has to approve a license agreement with the energy company.

The small station — with pipes, dials and valves, will have black fencing around it.

And it will not be stinky.

The impending end of Pershing

The old Pershing Center’s days are numbered.

City officials plan to begin demolition in mid-August to make way for development of the block by Omaha’s White Lotus Development, said Hallie Salem of the Urban Development Department.

Now minus its giant mural (which, thanks to a small group of dedicated volunteers, will be relocated to a park in Wyuka Cemetery), the old auditorium will soon be ready for the wrecking ball.

Remediation — including asbestos removal — will be done by the end of the month and Lincoln Electric System will take about two weeks after that to remove equipment it has inside, Salem said.

Then demolition will begin.

The old building had been empty long before Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird chose White Lotus’s redevelopment plans three years ago. And since then, they’ve made changes to the plan, reducing the footprint of the building and the number of apartments.

Initially, the group planned to build an L-shaped building that would run along both 16th Street and N Street and include 100 apartments. The first floor would include commercial and office space.

Now, they plan to build a five-story building along 16th Street with 93 units, leaving the N Street side for future development.

The project has been complicated, with the developer applying for low-income housing tax credits and federal stimulus grants from the state.

City officials initially talked about locating a new city library as part of the development but have postponed a decision on whether to ask voters to approve a bond issue to pay for it.

Now, the developers are going back before the Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission, which oversees designs near the state Capitol, seeking approval for some changes in the design.

The developer wants to change the color of the building’s facade, modify some windows and is asking the commission to waive certain setback requirements.

Disappearing pin oaks

Most Lincolnites have heard about the city’s removal of thousands of ash trees because of the emerald ash borer, that exotic insect eating its way through — and killing — Lincoln’s ash trees.

But what about the pin oaks?

An observant reader noticed the city seems to be removing a lot of them and wondered why.

Turns out he was right. According to Lincoln’s foresters, the larger, older pin oaks have been steadily declining over the past few years, though they can’t find one culprit, like the emerald ash borer.

Instead, said spokeswoman Kat Scholl, the decline of both public and private pin oaks seems to be a combination of age, extreme weather events and other environmental influences.

So far this year, the city’s forester team has removed 63 pin oaks from city right-of-way areas. There’s still a lot left, though.

The city tracking system has recorded 5,239 pin oaks located on those rights of way or streets, she said.

