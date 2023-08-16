Margaret Reist Local government reporter Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Bike Kitchen — a nonprofit that fixes up and gives away bicycles — is very near getting a new home in the city’s Muny Pool bathhouse near 23rd and N streets.

Last week, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board endorsed a proposal to lease the old bathhouse to the nonprofit, which has outgrown the 2,000 square feet it has been renting near Southwest First and West A streets since it began 12 years ago.

It’s one of the last hoops the all-volunteer nonprofit must clear before it can move its operation to the old Muny Pool building at 308 S. 21st St. just north of the Telegraph Mill (and very near the new Journal Star offices).

The group — which refurbishes bicycles and provides them for free to students, refugees or anyone else who needs a set of wheels — has already gotten approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.

That was necessary because the 1920s-era bathhouse is protected by a local historic landmark designation. It also sits on land — just west of Antelope Creek — restricted by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which means the property must be used for a recreational purpose or one that supports it. It also may be on dedicated park land, which means it must serve a “park use.”

All of that means the Bike Kitchen had to pedal up a steep bureaucratic hill that’s been kicking parks and recreation officials' butts for awhile.

“We’ve been searching for a great use, but we’ve been challenged by restrictions on the park,” said city Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross. “The purpose of the Bike Kitchen aligns with the mission of our department in many ways. They promote what we promote ... we’re thrilled to have a really great use for what is a really great building.”

The city hadn’t found a great use since one of the parks and recreation's divisions moved out in 2017. Lincoln Police housed its special victims unit there until it relocated to the BeBrave Child Advocacy Center, and now the Muny Building is used by parks maintenance staff and as meeting space.

Don Herz, the Bike Kitchen treasurer and retired city finance director, said the latest step is an important one, but it won’t be official until they work out a contract with the city and the mayor signs an executive order.

The agreement with the city must be approved by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in consultation with the National Park Service.

City officials said bike donations and improvements the Bike Kitchen plans to make to the Muny building would serve as rent, and parks and recreation would continue to use a portion of the building.

The nonprofit plans to build a storage building in the southwest corner of the parking lot for bikes waiting to be refurbished, add a free-standing sign and create bike repair bays inside.

Herz has said it would be an excellent location for them — close to a number of elementary and middle schools that have students who get their bikes from the Bike Kitchen and close to the city’s bike trail system.

But it's likely to take more than a month to clear that final hurdle.

Ambulance rates up

The City Council approved a 5% increase in ambulance fees Monday, which Fire Chief Dave Engler said is necessary to keep up with inflation.

The ambulance service — which the city took over from a private provider in 2001 — is entirely funded by the fees, he said.

Negotiations with the union are ongoing, but fire officials took those negotiations into account because when paramedics and emergency medical technicians are in ambulances, their wages are paid by fees, not tax dollars.

They also pay for all eight ambulances and all the equipment, he said.

Engler said the 5% increase — the same as a year ago — will help the department navigate increases to equipment costs that have gone up anywhere from 5% to 50%.

“We create as cost-neutral environment as we can, but we can’t go into the red,” he said.

Ambulance costs vary, but services for basic life support, for instance, will increase from $1,176 to $1,235.

The increase doesn’t directly affect the department’s struggles to hire and retain paramedics, other than helping to keep pay and benefits competitive, he said.

Clarifying brews at the zoo

The city wants to tweak its ordinances prohibiting alcohol in city parks just a tad, but don’t get too excited (you still can’t take that six-pack to Holmes Lake) — it’s mostly about the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

The zoo can serve alcohol at events like Brew at the Zoo, but the way the ordinance was written created some confusion.

It now says alcohol is allowed at the zoo when it is “not otherwise open to the general public,” a phrase that was sufficiently fuzzy to worry the city law department.

Here's the legal hair-splitting: If people can purchase tickets on site for events does that mean general admission will get you a cold one? Answer: no. It's now clear a general admission ticket won't buy you a beer, only a ticket to Brew at the Zoo will do that.

Seems that might also include adult beverage choices at future Zoo Lights events, the holiday lights extravaganza, though a one-sentence email from zoo officials didn't elaborate. Perhaps two choices for hot chocolate to come? a Peppermint Schnapps version and regular?

It also clarifies that alcohol is allowed in the zoo’s multipurpose room and adjacent green space north of A Street as long as it's not open to anyone who pays a general admission fee.

The proposed changes — which must be approved by the City Council — include clarifying that ASM Global, not the city, manages Pinewood Bowl events that serve alcohol; and eliminating reporting requirements for fundraising events allowed to serve alcohol at certain parks.

Interestingly, the only fundraisers that can serve alcohol at those parks are those run by or for the parks and recreation department, or the foundation that supports it.

Sorry, all you nonprofits, no brews for you.

