The City Council on Monday considered a redevelopment agreement that would provide $3 million in tax-increment financing for a second Marriott Hotel in the Haymarket.

Woodbury Corp. wants to build a $31 million, 122-room, six-story extended stay hotel — a Residence Inn by Marriott — at Ninth and R streets.

Tax-increment financing allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The Utah-based company, which helped develop and now owns the Courtyard by Marriott at Eighth and R streets that opened in fall 2012, wants to build the new hotel next door.

Josh Berger, director of development for Woodbury's Midwest office, said the company will have a 50-year ground lease with the University of Nebraska, which owns the land.

Woodbury paid a little more than $1.2 million upfront for a 35-year lease and has three five-year options to extend the lease at $100,000 apiece.

Rooms at the Residence Inn will have kitchenettes with refrigerators, an amenity that will appeal to people staying three days or more days — guests such as business travelers, visitors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and parents visiting their UNL students.

The hotel will have common amenities such as a fitness room and a business center.

The city will set aside 122 parking stalls in the Haymarket Parking Garage for hotel residents, said Hallie Salem, redevelopment manager with the city’s urban development department.

Council members had several questions about whether there is adequate parking for the hotel and Salem assured them the garage has enough parking.

The Haymarket Parking Garage has 408 available parking spaces, she said, and 275 current monthly parkers. With Residence Inn, that would increase to 397 monthly parkers, but those spaces are rarely all used, she said.

The site is the last piece of vacant property on the block bounded by Eighth, Ninth, R and S streets, which was identified more than a decade ago by Lincoln's Vision 2015 group as the prime site for a potential arts and humanities hub that would have art galleries, a performing arts space, specialty shops and residential development.

That never materialized and the land sat vacant for years.

In addition to the Courtyard next door, the Residence Inn would join a Hilton Garden Inn and Hyatt Place as hotels constructed in the Haymarket since work began on Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In 2020, Drury Hotels purchased the block northeast of Ninth and Q streets, the former Journal Star production site, but no development work has taken place.

The council will vote Aug. 14 on the redevelopment agreement.

