An Indianapolis-based company that is building one affordable housing project in Lincoln got the final City Council approval on Monday to move forward on a second one near downtown.

The council, on a 6-1 vote, authorized issuing up to $26 million in bonds for the project, which the Annex Group will issue and pay off with federal low-income housing credits.

The city must authorize the bond purchase but isn’t liable for the repayment, city officials said.

Tom Duden was the only council member who voted against authorizing the bonds. He said he’s concerned about the number of low-income apartments being built and believes the city should concentrate more on making homes affordable for first-time buyers.

The council already has approved a redevelopment agreement for the project that includes $3.4 million in tax-increment financing, which allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The Union at Antelope Valley project also will use a $3 million grant of federal stimulus money.

The Annex Group plans to build the 187-unit apartment complex on the block bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway and 18th, K and L streets.

The $50.8 million, five-story building will include 199 underground parking stalls on site, secure bicycle parking and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging, two outdoor courtyards with a dog park and possibly a playground. Indoor amenities will include a fitness center, computer lab and meeting space.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be affordable units for renters who earn no more than 60% of the area median income. For a family of four in Lincoln in 2023, that’s $57,540; for one person, it is $40,320.

Now, rent on such affordable units ranges from $1,100 to $1,400 depending on the size of the apartment, though that could change by the time the apartment building opens, said Joy Skidmore with the Annex Group.

The company also is building a 192-unit apartment complex on 14 acres at 2643 W. Timber Lake Drive, near Southwest 27th and West B streets — one of the largest affordable housing projects in recent history.

Known as Union at Middle Creek, the company also expects to use federal housing tax credits to help pay for the $34.4 million project.

The Annex Group has developed affordable housing projects in other college towns, where company representatives say affordable housing for working residents is often lacking.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023