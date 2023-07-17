Chelsea Johnson, who is on the board of directors for Lincoln Electric System and the Lower Platte South NRD, announced Monday she’s running for the Lancaster County Board.

Johnson, a Democrat, is running to represent District 4, which includes the eastern part of Lincoln and Lancaster County, and — notably — is being endorsed by outgoing District 4 Commissioner Roma Amundson, a lifelong Republican.

Both Johnson and Amundson said they think the job requires being able to work across the political aisle to solve problems.

“Local government is a place where we can get beyond the partisanship that we see too often at the state and national level,” Johnson said in a news release. “I’ve worked with Republicans, Democrats, and independents to keep our taxes low while providing the important services that people expect. I’m running to build common ground and solve the problems that our community is facing to make a better community for all of us.”

Amundson, who announced she won’t run for a fourth term, said she trusts Johnson to find long-term solutions to the county’s most serious problems.

“Chelsea is a qualified and experienced leader with deep Nebraska roots,” Amundson said. “I trust her to build common ground and find long-term solutions to our most serious problems.”

In the last election, the divisions in the local Republican Party were clear, when Matt Schulte, a Republican who campaigned as a “strong conservative voice,” beat longtime Republican commissioner Deb Schorr.

As a Lancaster County commissioner, Johnson said she would focus on economic development, making sure the community is affordable, strengthening the county’s infrastructure, and ensuring a safe and healthy community for all.

Johnson is the deputy director of Conservation Nebraska, where she said she has dedicated her career to making sure the community has clean air and safe drinking water.

As a member of the Lower Platte South NRD board of directors, Johnson said she has focused on holding the line on taxes while protecting the community from flood damage. As a member of the Lincoln Electric System board, she has emphasized clean affordable energy and keeping rates low.

Before joining Conservation Nebraska, Johnson was a community and economic development specialist for USDA Rural Development, where she worked with rural counties across the country to find innovative ways to capitalize on their local strengths.

Johnson is a seventh-generation Nebraskan who grew up in Nemaha County. She graduated from Johnson-Brock Public Schools and earned a degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Johnson has garnered a number of other endorsements, including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the three other Democrats on the County Board — Sean Flowerday, Christa Yoakum and Rick Vest.

She’s also been endorsed by state senators and some LES and NRD board members, who commended her fiscal responsibility, commonsense approach and advocating for all Nebraskans.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023