On this point there’s no disagreement: Bridge N-114 in Lancaster County needs to be replaced.

What is less clear is who should help pay for it.

The wooden bridge near Denton, which was built in 1979 for $500, is the only public access to one of the village’s two wells, and village officials need to cross that bridge regularly to check for radium levels.

County Engineer Pam Dingman said since the bridge was built, the county has put $40,000 into trying to stabilize it, but it’s structurally deficient, could collapse in a bad storm, and is rated as poor.

“It’s easily the worst bridge in Lancaster County,” she said. “It just has a bunch of issues.”

Some county commissioners want Denton to contribute to the $950,000 replacement cost, since the town’s employees who check the water are the only ones who use it.

Denton officials told the board recently they just can’t afford it.

“When the process started almost a decade ago we were in a different position and willing to help with the funding of it,” said John Juricek, who is on the village board and its past president. “Now, almost 10 years later, we have a number of other infrastructure problems of our own and we’re trying to find our own funding for our infrastructure needs.”

Juricek said the village needs to make $1.3 million in sewer expansion and repairs and it’s still paying off previous sewer projects. Part of the money used to help the village with its water issues is keno revenue, which has been going down.

“In my opinion, they’re being absolute bullies to a small village,” he said. “They’re not trying to help our village, they’re trying to strong-arm our village into making us pay for something they should be paying for.”

Dingman got a state grant for the bridge replacement which will pay $250,000.

The city of Lincoln and the Lower Platte Natural Resources District have each committed to contributing $100,000 because the bridge will likely be part of a future recreational trail.

The recreational path will some day be part of a project by the city and the Lower Platte NRD to reestablish tallgrass prairie along a 1-mile corridor from Pioneers Park Nature Center to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

If those two entities contribute $200,000 that leaves $500,000 – and the question of whether Denton should contribute.

No decision has been made, but during a staff meeting Lancaster County Commissioner Roma Amundson suggested the village take over maintenance of the bridge and contribute $100,000, a loan the village could repay to the county at 7% interest over 10 years.

Amundson said the bridge serves only Denton, but all the county’s taxpayers would pay for the replacement. Other entities have gotten money from the county for projects but have also helped pay, she said.

“I just think in the matter of fairness we need to be a little bit consistent with people,” she said.

Commissioner Matt Schulte sided with the village, saying the bridge was essential to the village and because it’s a county bridge the county should repair it.

The board will revisit the issue later this week.

Dreamy road project

It’s Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman’s dream come true.

Paving 98th Street from A Street to Old Cheney Road (which Dingman is happy enough about) will include an interlocal agreement between the city and county and — this is the real dreamy part — will allow Dingman to work with the company building a housing development in the area so she can build turn lanes for the development when the road is paved.

The alternative — and what usually happens — is once the development is far enough along, they would have to tear up the road to add the turn lanes. Now they’ll be there, ready for the new streets once they’re done.

“It’s the first time that’s happened,” Dingman said. “It’s my engineering dream. It just took a while to get across the finish line.”

Also a first: the agreement with the city to pay about $220,000 for the portion of 98th Street that’s in city limits, the area where the houses are going up between A and Van Dorn.

Eighty percent of the $4.6 million project will be paid with federal money, the remainder (minus the city’s contribution) by the county.

Dingman said she’s hopeful the project can be bid this fall, with construction beginning in the spring.

Recycling consolidation

The city’s plan to consolidate its recycling sites into four larger sites in each of the city’s geographic quadrants is nearly complete, with the addition of one at the new Lincoln Northwest High School.

The council on Monday approved an interlocal agreement with Lincoln Public Schools — with the exception of Brodey Weber, the newest council member who represents northwest Lincoln.

Weber said he voted against the interlocal agreement because one of the concerns he repeatedly heard on the campaign trail was from residents — particularly in the Highlands — who didn’t want to lose the smaller sites nearer their homes and have to drive to Air Park to recycle.

He said he supports the idea of consolidation, but would like to see some of the smaller sites remain.

The city has had an interlocal agreement with LPS to put a recycling site on the Lincoln East parking lot since 1981, and now it includes Northwest.

For years, the city had 19 collection sites with all different bin sizes that required different trucks to transport different bins. A few years ago, the city decided they could save money by buying one-size bins, reducing the number of sites and installing surveillance to reduce illegal dumping.

In addition to the two high schools, the larger sites are also located on North 48th and Superior streets, near Lincoln High and near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road in southwest Lincoln.

