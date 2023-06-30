The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday issued a health advisory for sensitive populations due to anticipated high levels of smoke from fireworks on Monday and Tuesday.

Fireworks may be used legally in the city from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. The Health Department said in a news release that its Air Quality Program typically observes periodic high levels of particulate air pollution from the evening of July 3 through the morning of July 5. During these time periods, Lincoln’s Air Quality Index often reaches peak levels that are unhealthy for everyone, but are especially unhealthy for people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions.

“Most people are unlikely to experience significant health impacts, but those most at risk are youths, the elderly and those sensitive individuals with respiratory or heart conditions,” Gary Bergstrom, air quality program supervisor, said in the release. “Smoke from fireworks can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause angina (chest pain) in some people with heart disease.”

People at risk should avoid extensive physical activity outdoors or remain indoors with windows and doors closed, and those who experience health effects should contact a medical care provider. Bergstrom said that even a few hours of exposure to high levels of particle pollution may affect those with underlying health conditions.

The current weather forecast calls for a gentle to moderate breeze on Monday and Tuesday, which will help carry firework smoke out of the area. This means periods of elevated smoke levels should be brief, the Health Department said.

