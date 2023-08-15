There was little turnout for a public hearing on the proposed changes to the biennial budget Monday, which followed a regular council meeting that lasted more than five hours.

At that hour — well after 9 p.m. — just one person was there to testify on the proposed changes to the tax-funded budget that will increase spending by an additional $8 million in the face of a historic jump in property valuations.

Jane Kinsey, who helped form a group called Watchdogs of Lincoln Government that grew out of a group that opposed Pinnacle Bank Arena, didn’t mince words.

“This budget is an example of using Lincoln taxpayers and taking them to the cleaners,” she said.

With millions in COVID relief and stimulus funds, casino revenue and a 23% increase in residential property valuations, the city is flush with money, she said.

One other resident wrote a letter to the council urging it not to approve the proposed changes, given the increase in assessed property valuations.

“Instead, I hope the council will just reduce the levy to the level required to fund the 2023-2024 budget already passed,” wrote Kris Thompson.

The proposed changes would increase spending by $16.7 million for 2023-24, or 6.8%, because the budget approved last year already included $8.7 million in additional spending the second year.

If the council approves the changes, the tax-funded budget will increase to $261.5 million.

When the city passed its biennial budget last August, it set a $244.8 million tax-funded budget for 2022-23 and a $253.5 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Initially, the second-year budget reflected a 3.6% increase, built on the assumption that property valuations would increase 6%.

When the assessed values came in significantly higher, the mayor proposed adding $4.56 million to operations and $3.45 million in infrastructure investments — as well as a cut to the city's tax rate, which would lower the levy by 1.76 cents per $100 of valuation.

“We have an opportunity to do both investments in our community and a tax cut at the same time,” Deputy Chief of Staff Jon Carlson told the council. “We urge your approval of the proposal.”

The lower tax rate — a 6.9% reduction and the largest in 20 years — doesn’t mean most property owners will see their tax bills go down, however, because the average increase in residential property values in Lancaster County jumped an average of 23% and many homeowners saw steep increases. That assessed value, along with the tax rate levied by local governmental subdivisions, determines how much property owners will pay in taxes.

The city’s share of a Lincoln homeowners’ property tax bill is 16%, and the increase in assessed property values means if the city didn’t change its tax rate, it could have collected an additional $14.8 million.

Another new source of revenue for the city is from the WarHorse casino, though they won't use it to fund the budget until they have a better idea of how much money it will generate over time.

So far, it has generated more than $700,000 this calendar year and nearly $1.1 million since it opened. If monthly income remains steady, city officials estimate they’ll get $1.2 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

They plan to make a one-time investment of $700,000 to affordable housing efforts and retain the remainder in case keno revenue declines.

The new investments proposed by the mayor would pay for everything from a new firefighter contract and higher hourly rates for lifeguards — which the city has struggled to hire in recent years — to replacing out-of-date entry and exit systems for city parking garages and boosting contributions to senior services and a new park in the south Haymarket.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on the budget changes. At least two council members — James Michael Bowers and Tom Duden — will hold town hall meetings to discuss the proposed changes this week.

