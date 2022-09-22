 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Got a gambling problem? You can ban yourself from Nebraska casinos

  • 0

People with a gambling problem who want to ensure they aren't tempted by casinos opening in Nebraska will have a way to ban themselves from getting inside.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission announced the launch of a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in the state. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem-gaming resources.

Casino, 9.20

If the state's Racing and Gaming Commission gives its approval on Friday, patrons will walk into the state's first licensed casino on Saturday in Lincoln.

People can choose to exclude themselves from gambling establishments for periods of one year, three years or five years, or they can choose a lifetime ban. If they are approved for the exclusion, they cannot seek to have it shortened, but they can apply to have it lengthened.

“We recognize the excitement and anticipation for expanded gaming in Nebraska,” Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said in a news release.

People are also reading…

“Having mechanisms in place to mitigate the effects of harmful problem gaming is key to regulating a professional gaming industry. We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling and use the voluntary self-exclusion program if you or a loved one has an addiction.”

Information about the program and an application form are available at  racingcommission.nebraska.gov/responsible-gaming.

Watch now: Here's what to know before the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Please stop Putin': Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News