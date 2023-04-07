The Good Life Halfsy expects to continue a decade-long streak of sellouts this fall, even as organizers expand the pool to a potential 6,000 runners.
"We can't wait to welcome new and returning runners to the biggest and best Halfsy yet," Jason Bakewall, the half marathon's co-director, said in a news release announcing this year's race, which will be held on Nov. 5.
The Good Life Halfsy, which raises money for nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln and the People's City Mission, is organized by Pink Gorilla Events.
Registration for this year's race opens at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $84 per runner and gradually increasing up to the day of the race. Rewards will be provided to participants who sign up within the first four days of registration.
More information can be found on the event's website.
website.
Photos: Good Life Halfsy participants brave wet weather in 2021 event
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Dominic Messineo walks to the finish line station after completing the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Runners make their way down Normal Boulevard during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Emma Teel, right, high fives her husband Garrett after he finished the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Bryce Brunswig runs the final stretch of the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Shannon Suing smiles as she crosses the finish line of the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Runners cross the West Haymarket Pedestrian Bridge during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Clay Simpson leads the pack during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Toss Hansen grabs a drink of water during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
Journal Star file photo
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Micah Quirie helps Tom Volk, left, into a foil blanket after completing the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Aris Stepe runs during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Runners wrap themselves in foil blankets after completing the race during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
John Gathje misses a water cup held out to him during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Jacob Baumert walks toward the finish line after completing the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Water cups sit on a table at Holmes Lake Park during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Bridgette James accepts her medal after completing the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Chad Clay runs around Holmes Lake during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Runners in the Good Life Halfsy make their way through Holmes Lake Park on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Good Life Halfsy, 10.24
Bæfor Barber runs through puddles as he crosses the West Haymarket Pedestrian Bridge during the Good Life Halfsy on Oct. 10, 2021.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
