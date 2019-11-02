The Good Life Halfsy half marathon is back for the sixth year on Sunday. The half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. at east Lincoln's Seacrest Field and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard. A post-race festival will be held at the Railyard.
The race brings in runners from 44 states and more than 300 Nebraska communities and is sold out for the sixth year in a row with 6,500 participants. New to this year's race, runners that earn a personal record will be able to strike a PR gong at the finish line.
You have free articles remaining.
The public is invited to cheer on runners along the route, which can be found online at www.goodlifehalfsy.com.