Good Life Halfsy, 10/28

Runners make their way down a colorful 70th Street during the Good Life Halfsy in 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

The Good Life Halfsy half marathon is back for the sixth year on Sunday. The half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. at east Lincoln's Seacrest Field and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard. A post-race festival will be held at the Railyard.

The race brings in runners from 44 states and more than 300 Nebraska communities and is sold out for the sixth year in a row with 6,500 participants. New to this year's race, runners that earn a personal record will be able to strike a PR gong at the finish line.

The public is invited to cheer on runners along the route, which can be found online at www.goodlifehalfsy.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

On Twitter @BerntSamantha

