The sixth-annual Good Life Halfsy brought 6,500 runners of all ages and experience levels together on Sunday morning, starting at east Lincoln's Seacrest Field and finishing at the Railyard in the Haymarket.
Jaxson Schneider, 23, ran the half marathon for his third time. He said was excited for this edition of the race because he trained and ran the half marathon along with his girlfriend.
"We tried to run together for the most part, but it's fun just to be able to do all of this together," said Schneider, who also has also participated in the Lincoln Marathon twice.
Rick Tast, 46, has been running the Good Life Halfsy since it started six years ago. He runs the race with a group from the Lincoln Running Company.
Tast said the Good Life Halfsy is a fun race because of the different types of runners involved.
"It's a very competitive race because there's a lot of fast people, but it's also great for first-timers," Tast said.
He said he has been running since college to help with an injury.
"I hurt my back pretty bad when I was in college and took up running because it was an easy way to stay in shape," Tast said. "I've kept with it ever since and it led to me doing it competitively."
After the race, Tast said he was feeling great.
"I feel like I could do another 13.1 miles," he said. "Maybe I'll try to do the full marathon in May."
Tast said the support from the cheering stations and spectators along the way helped him and other runners push to the end.
Supporters of those running the half marathon lined the finish line in the Railyard. Many were holding signs anxiously waiting to see when their runner would arrive.
Olena Martin stood waiting with a picture of the face of her little sister, Diseree Poppee, on a stick.
"I wanted to support her but also throw in a little bit of embarrassment because she's the little sister," Martin said.
Martin said she supports runners at races throughout the year in Lincoln, but enjoys having someone she knows in the race to cheer for.
"This is my sister's first race in Lincoln, so it's an added bonus to be able to cheer her on with the others," she said.
Another supporter and former half marathon runner Michele Addison sported a sign that read "Go Hailey!" to support her son's girlfriend.
"Cheering her on from the side is much more enjoyable than running it," Addison joked. "I know how hard the training is and how exhausting it all can be. It's a huge accomplishment to finish the race and not everyone gets to experience that."