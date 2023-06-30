A weekend in New York — three days at something called the Fancy Food Show — quickly unraveled when Angela Garbacz and Maggie Carlson found themselves stranded.

Like thousands of others, they were caught in a summer storm that has canceled more than 8,000 flights this week.

But unlike their counterparts — the folks shown on the nightly news, stretched out in airport terminals for days — Garbacz and Carlson had no intention of waiting it out. Not with young children at home waiting for them.

“It was really about getting control of the situation,” said Carlson, the marketing director for the Goldenrod Pastries and Grocery shops that Garbacz owns and operates at 3949 S. 48th St. “... We had to fix the problem. We had to get home.”

They thought they had solved it when they booked a flight to Des Moines for late Tuesday afternoon. But that flight, too, was canceled.

There would be no easy escape from New York, they determined. No plane. No train. No automobile, which they would learn were not available to be rented for long-distance, one-way trips so close to a holiday.

So they thought about it.

“I said, ‘What’s something you can rent for a one-way trip?’” Garbacz asked.

About two hours later — and at a cost of well more than $1,000 — they were in Brooklyn, picking up a 10-foot-long U-Haul truck, which would begin a 30-hour, 1,315-mile journey as well as Goldenrod’s greatest marketing campaign ever (more on that later).

In those 30 hours, their behemoth rental — and the novice drivers of it — navigated Manhattan’s rush-hour traffic, the fabled Holland Tunnel and Pennsylvania’s mountainous terrain.

They also got a first-hand look at the storm that canceled their flight when they drove right into it.

“It was raining hard and there was lightning,” Garbacz said. “We went as far as we could that night.”

In one of their social media videos, the sound of a flood warning blares over the phone, only added to the drama.

“There are so many hills in Pennsylvania,” Carlson said. “You’re going over these huge hills, almost like mountains. You’re on these scary, skinny little bridges. You’re in a 10-foot empty U-Haul, with tires spinning out because it’s raining so hard.

“And you’re just like, ‘OK, what’s next?’”

They pulled into a motel around Pittsburgh to wait out the storm and to get a little shut-eye. Carlson also left with a much-needed souvenir, a pillow that was far more comfortable than the backpack she had been sitting on that allowed her 5-foot-3-inch frame to see over the U-Haul’s steering wheel.

They’d soon find out what lay ahead on their journey home.

After going through Ohio and Indiana, they were hit by their next obstacle: poor air quality around Chicago that was caused by wildfires in Canada.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Garbacz said. “This keeps getting worse. ... It felt like we were driving at dusk for like six hours because it was so dark from the air quality.”

And all the while, the U-Haul had no radio, no ether cord or bluetooth options to hook up with their phones.

And since the air quality limited visibility, thus eliminating the chance for endless games of car bingo, they began posting — mostly out of boredom — their adventure on Goldenrod’s social media platforms.

“We were out of content to post and that’s how we get people in our front door (at Goldenrod),” Garbacz said. “So we started posting about our journey on social media, thinking it’ll also keep us engaged.”

The first post — an homage to the movie “Home Alone” — asked Goldenrod’s customer base if there was a polka band anywhere in need of a ride.

The post got them the attention they wanted. They spent the next several hours answering questions from people, while posting videos of their drive. They compared the U-Haul to an episode of “Cribs,” the MTV show that looks at the houses of celebrities.

Carlson held up the U-Haul’s owner manual and called it the library. A cup holder in the center console was their bar area. Most of it was silly, but it was fun.

“We had higher engagement on social media than ever and we were just answering stupid questions,” Garbacz said. “We were talking about stupid things, and it was the best way to pass the time and we had people from all over engaging with our story.”

When they pulled into Lincoln a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday night, their adventure was complete.

“We made the right choice,” Garbacz said. “We were able to take control of our situation. We weren’t at the mercy of everyone else. ... We took matters into our own hands.

