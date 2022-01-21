GoFundMe donations show how much Grateful Bread owner means to Lincoln

As you'd expect, Flotree is riding a wave of uncertainty since getting her diagnosis. The mass found a month ago has a team of doctors putting together a form of attack that includes chemo, surgery and radiation, but information has come incrementally.

"I'm getting little bits of information at a time, but not enough to make you feel like you know what’s going on. I am still in that stage," she said. "Once I have it out front and I see what I have to do, then we’ll know and we’ll just do whatever it takes."

And at the end of all of it, the restaurant stands out as her beacon of hope, that place where everything seems to make sense. She can't wait to get back to her kitchen there.

After being shut down because of the pandemic until September, the Flotrees reopened with feelings of optimism and a sense that they had endured the worst. Now there's one more hurdle that awaits what she calls "a re-reopening."

"It’s what I love, so I think about it all the time. But I have to do this right now," she said. "It’s on hold. Everything is on hold until I get better."

