'Go big or go home' — longtime family autism advocate and young mom work for all-inclusive playground

Getting adaptive swings is a good step, she said, but just a step.

Martinez has heard from the families with all kinds of unmet needs: Those with adult or teenage children who want a place they can play without making parents of young children nervous. The visually impaired who want an outdoor track they can walk on, a guide wire on an outside lane so they can exercise outside without worries of impediments. Those with children on the autism spectrum who need a quiet place when they become overstimulated, who would love a splash pad as a safe way to play in the water.

“I’m kind of in the ‘go big or go home’ category,” Martinez said. “If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right.”

She found businesses willing to donate and figured if York could raise so much in such a short time, Lincoln certainly could. Bowers offered advice and city contacts. A friend from the city parks foundation offered to help. She and Olson arranged a meeting with Parks and Rec officials.

Martinez didn’t understand the blessing of her son’s diagnosis at first, but 19 years later, she’s realized it connected her with a network of people she now considers her best friends. It gave her a chance to use her voice.

“I have a son with no voice,” she said. “I have a loud voice.”