Give to Lincoln Day will look different this year with 'need greater than ever'

“I feel that Lincoln is going to come together Thursday,” she said. “The need is now greater than ever. It seems like people are digging a little deeper.”

The tone is different this year, she said, not the typical push to beat the previous year’s total, especially since many nonprofits were unable to hold traditional fundraisers.

“This year, it’s about coming together for nonprofits, not beating a record,” Chapin said. “We’re kind of seeing this as a really critical time for them to get some revenue coming through their doors and hopefully keeping their doors open."

Although people have been able to give since the beginning of the month, the official Give to Lincoln Day will open at midnight Wednesday and run through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Donors may search for nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. The minimum donation is $10 per charity. Donations will be charged to a credit card.

In-person donations will be accepted until the end of the business day Thursday at West Gate Bank’s Lincoln locations via the drive-thru windows.