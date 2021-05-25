Give to Lincoln Day surpasses $7.23M with 3 hours to go

Donations to Give to Lincoln, the annual fundraising event for local nonprofits, zoomed past last year's record of $7 million before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

A record total of 455 local nonprofits registered for this year's 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day.

Donations can be made at GiveToLincoln.com until 11:59 p.m. Donors can also drop off donations during business hours at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches.

At 8:50 p.m., a total of 25,758 donations totaled more than $7,237,428.

All donations made through Give to Lincoln Day will be matched with a share of the $500,000 match fund proportional to the nonprofit’s percentage of the total dollars raised. The match fund is funded by presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other event sponsors.

At 8:50 p.m., the Food Bank of Lincoln led participating nonprofits with $344,315.53 in donations, followed by Cedars Home for Children ($199,649), Catholic Social Services ($189,231.19), Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach ($1181,736.18) and People's City Mission ($172,598.40).