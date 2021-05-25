Give to Lincoln Day surpasses $7.23M with 3 hours to go

Donations to Give to Lincoln, the annual fundraising event for local nonprofits, zoomed past last year's record of $7 million before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
A record total of 455 local nonprofits registered for this year's 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day.
Donations can be made at GiveToLincoln.com until 11:59 p.m. Donors can also drop off donations during business hours at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches.
At 8:50 p.m., a total of 25,758 donations totaled more than $7,237,428.
All donations made through Give to Lincoln Day will be matched with a share of the $500,000 match fund proportional to the nonprofit’s percentage of the total dollars raised. The match fund is funded by presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other event sponsors.
At 8:50 p.m., the Food Bank of Lincoln led participating nonprofits with $344,315.53 in donations, followed by Cedars Home for Children ($199,649), Catholic Social Services ($189,231.19), Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach ($1181,736.18) and People's City Mission ($172,598.40).
Other nonprofits in the top 10 include Center for People in Need, Lincoln Children's Zoo, Clinic with a Heart, Pius X Foundation and Friendship Home of Lincoln and City Impact.
Since it began, Give to Lincoln Day has raised more than $33 million dollars for local nonprofits, including a record $7 million raised during last year’s event. The event is coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation with the purpose of providing community support to each participating nonprofit.
“Last year’s results were an incredible show of support for our community and neighbors,” Lincoln Community Foundation president Barbara Bartle said. “Our nonprofits have been on the front line serving our most vulnerable for over a year. Our generosity is needed now more than ever. On May 25th, let’s wrap our arms around them and give them a great big community hug.”