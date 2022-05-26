 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Give to Lincoln Day raises millions for local charities in first few hours

Only hours in to Give to Lincoln Day, local charities and nonprofits have already pulled in $4.8 million.

The event -- which is dedicated to giving back to the community and promoting philanthropy -- reported just over 15,200 donations totaling $4.8 million as of 11 a.m. 

Redevelopment plans for Gold's Building could rely on special taxing authority

Of the hundreds of registered nonprofits, Cedars has received the most donations so far, with over $260,000 raised, followed by the Food Bank of Lincoln ($245,000), People's City Mission ($131,000), Lutheran Education Foundation ($125,000) and Matt Talbot Kitchen ($124,000).

In the 10 years since it started, Give to Lincoln Day has raised $41 million for local charities and is set to top the $50 million mark this year. 

A record 479 local nonprofits registered for this year's event. People can donate to any of them, or support them all, with donations through 11:59 p.m. A full list of organizations is available at GiveToLincoln.com.

Donations can be made online or can be dropped off at the Lincoln Community Foundation through 5 p.m., any West Gate Bank in Lincoln until 6 p.m. or during a community festival planned at Tower Square.

Checks should be made to the Lincoln Community Foundation with the selected charity written in the memo line.

Give to Lincoln Day 2022

Each donation made will qualify for a portion of a $500,000 match fund set up by the Lincoln Community Foundation, presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other businesses.

The Tower Square Festival returned for the first time in two years and will run through 2 p.m. at 13th and P streets. 

Around 70 of the registered organizations will be there promoting their missions and offering activities.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

