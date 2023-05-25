Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Give to Lincoln Day on Wednesday raised $7.4 million for local nonprofits but fell short of last year’s record-breaking day of giving.

The event, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, encourages philanthropy from the community to give back to nearly 460 local nonprofits, which was down from last year’s 479. Donations were collected beginning May 1 until Wednesday at midnight. Alec Gorynski, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, said the official donation amount won’t be known until early next week because offline donations continue to be counted.

The preliminary results totaled $7.4 million, about half a million dollars short of last year’s record. The drop in donations was likely due to the fact that the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln and some other faith-based organizations decided not to participate this year because of a policy change that required nonprofits to affirm they do not discriminate based on factors including sexual orientation in hiring matters.

Regardless of the money brought in, it’s the 24,117 donors that truly matter to Gorynski.

“It’s not necessarily about the dollar value, but it’s about an entire community of giving. So the true measure of that is how many people are giving and the frequency of that giving,” Gorynski said. “One of the biggest indicators of success is a donor who perhaps through Give to Lincoln Day, learned about an organization, maybe decided to make a donation to that organization for the first time, and then 10 years later, they’re still supporting that organization.”

Donation leaders The top 10 charities and nonprofits in Wednesday’s Give to Lincoln Day: Cedars, $424,267 Food Bank of Lincoln, $342,648 University of Nebraska Foundation, $262,635 Center for People in Need, $233,670 Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, $222,534.56 People’s City Mission, $159,563 Lincoln Literacy, $134,254 Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, $130,224 Capital Humane Society, $122,215 Friendship Home, $121,743

Cedars is one example of Lincoln’s generosity. The organization that provides services to homeless youths ended the day on top of the leaderboard with a total of $424,267 from 452 donations. The donations received were $117,471 more than the previous year.

Those donations helped Cedars reach more than halfway to its $800,000 goal to help provide more housing. Currently, Cedars provides 300 beds for Lincoln's homeless youths.

The money raised during Give to Lincoln Day will go toward the final stretch of its new Carriage House. This $3 million expansion will be a semi-supervised independent-living house for pregnant, parenting teens. The girls will be able to stay for up to 120 days, where they will be taught parenting and life skills to care for themselves and their new babies.

Another top 10 recipient from last year, City Impact, was one of the faith-based organizations that chose not to participate in Give to Lincoln Day this year and instead hosted its own campaign, “On Faith We Stand.” The campaign continues through the end of the month, and as of Wednesday night, the group collected $131,454 in donations from more than 100 donors, which is nearly $20,000 more than City Impact had gathered from last year’s Give to Lincoln Day event.

Candance Reid, communications and marketing consultant for City Impact, said the money raised will be used to expand services for children including programs focusing on mental health issues, a new athletic summer camp, a STEAM learning summer camp and book clubs. The programs are free for children.

