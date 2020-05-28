Give to Lincoln Day off to solid start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Community Foundation's Give to Lincoln Day was off to a strong start near its midway point on Thursday, raising money for nearly 450 local charities.

As of 2 p.m., $3.5 million had been raised, according to Jenny Chapin, the foundation's vice president of marketing. The campaign had taken in 18,950 donations so far, well on track to meet or exceed the total of 21,000 donations last year.

Last year, Give to Lincoln Day netted $5,581,856, exceeding the previous year’s record. The day has, cumulatively, raised more than $26 million.

Donors can give online until 11:59 p.m. at GiveToLincoln.com or at the drive-thrus of West Gate Bank locations in Lincoln until the close of business.

While the Lincoln Community Foundation realizes many people are struggling financially this year, Chapin said, the need for funds at local charities is greater than ever.

"They're being called upon like never before," she said.

The Lincoln Community Foundation also operates a matching fund of $500,000 that is proportionally distributed to charities that participate, adding extra incentive for individual donors.