Give to Lincoln Day off to solid start

The Lincoln Community Foundation's Give to Lincoln Day was off to a strong start near its midway point on Thursday, raising money for nearly 450 local charities.
As of 2 p.m., $3.5 million had been raised, according to Jenny Chapin, the foundation's vice president of marketing. The campaign had taken in 18,950 donations so far, well on track to meet or exceed the total of 21,000 donations last year.
Last year, Give to Lincoln Day netted $5,581,856, exceeding the previous year’s record. The day has, cumulatively, raised more than $26 million.
Donors can give online until 11:59 p.m. at GiveToLincoln.com or at the drive-thrus of West Gate Bank locations in Lincoln until the close of business.
While the Lincoln Community Foundation realizes many people are struggling financially this year, Chapin said, the need for funds at local charities is greater than ever.
"They're being called upon like never before," she said.
The Lincoln Community Foundation also operates a matching fund of $500,000 that is proportionally distributed to charities that participate, adding extra incentive for individual donors.
"Every dollar we donate today goes a little bit further," Chapin said.
The number of nonprofit organizations participating this year has grown to 448, including 39 first-timers.
Donations will be charged to a credit card, and there is a $10 minimum. An event that is typically held at Tower Square in downtown Lincoln to accompany the donation drive was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the foundation asked locals to join their "Chalk Your Walk initiative" by using sidewalk chalk to spread the word about the effort, then post their chalk drawings to social media using the hashtag #GiveToLincoln.
“I feel that Lincoln is going to come together Thursday,” said Jenny Chapin of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “It seems like people are digging a little deeper.”
Locals can keep track of the donations that nonprofits have earned on Give to Lincoln's online dashboard. More than $200,000 had been pledged to the Food Bank of Lincoln as of 2 p.m. with the People's City Mission, Clinic with a Heart, the Capital Humane Society and Center for People in Need rounding out the top five.
Overall, Chapin said the foundation is thrilled with the community's response so far.
"It's awesome to see folks coming together today," she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
