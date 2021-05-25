Give to Lincoln Day nears $6M mark with seven hours to go

Donations to Give to Lincoln, the annual fundraising event for local nonprofits, neared the $6 million mark at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A record total of 455 local nonprofits registered for this year's 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day.

Donations can be made at GiveToLincoln.com until 11:59 p.m. Donors can also drop off donations during business hours at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches.

All donations made through Give to Lincoln Day will be matched with a share of the $500,000 match fund proportional to the nonprofit’s percentage of the total dollars raised. The match fund is funded by presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other event sponsors.

At 5 p.m., the Food Bank of Lincoln led participating nonprofits with $291,000 in donations, followed by Cedars Home for Children ($192,000), Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach ($160,000), Catholic Social Services ($154,000) and People's City Mission ($147,000).

Other nonprofits in the top 10 include Clinic with a Heart, Center for People in Need, Lincoln Children's Zoo, Friendship Home of Lincoln and City Impact.