Give to Lincoln Day breaks record for money raised, number of donors

The Lincoln Community Foundation's Give to Lincoln Day broke its previous records while raising money for nearly 450 local charities.
As of 9 p.m., over $6.5 million had been raised, breaking last year's record of $5.5 million. The campaign had taken in more than 27,000 individual donations so far, exceeding last year's record, too.
Now in its ninth year, the day has cumulatively raised more than $26 million.
Donors can give online until 11:59 p.m. at GiveToLincoln.com.
While the Lincoln Community Foundation realizes many people are struggling financially this year, Vice President for Marketing Jenny Chapin said, the need for funds at local charities is greater than ever.
"They're being called upon like never before," she said.
An event typically held at Tower Square in downtown Lincoln to accompany the donation drive was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the foundation asked locals to join their "Chalk Your Walk initiative" by using sidewalk chalk to spread the word about the effort, then post their chalk drawings to social media using the hashtag #GiveToLincoln.
“I feel that Lincoln is going to come together Thursday,” said Jenny Chapin of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “It seems like people are digging a little deeper.”
People can keep track of the donations that nonprofits have earned on Give to Lincoln's online dashboard.
The of Food Bank of Lincoln had raised more than $393,000 as of Thursday evening. Scott Young, its executive director, said the organization always does well on Give to Lincoln Day — a testament to their work and the generosity of the people of Lincoln.
"Our responsibility is to make sure that these dollars are put to good use," he said.
Its success this year is especially important, Young said, as demand has grown due to the pandemic. He said it is possible they will see a 30-35% increase in need, as Lincoln unemployment numbers have skyrocketed.
The money raised today will go to support Food Bank of Lincoln's existing programs, Young said, including their mobile pantries and work in schools.
"We'll turn these dollars into food for folks," he said.
The Rev. Justin Fulton, executive director of Catholic Social Services of Southeastern Nebraska, said the agency had beaten its $75,000 goal by more than $25,000. He said Give to Lincoln Day shows the incredible work that charities across the city accomplish.
"It's an honor to be able to do what we do with so many other nonprofits," he said.
While the economy has taken a hit recently, Fulton said he thinks the pandemic has caused people to think of the less fortunate in a time of great need. Much of CSS's success this year comes from new donors, he said, which illustrates the public's understanding of increased needs.
Fulton said the funds from today's event will bolster CSS's current programs, including St. Gianna Women's Homes, mental health support, immigrant and refugee resettlement, food for the homeless and rent assistance. As an organization, he said, CSS is well positioned to help combat the less visible consequences of the pandemic.
Overall, Chapin said the Lincoln Community Foundation is thrilled with the response and that Lincolnites are taking the pandemic's effects into account. Final totals will be made available next week.
Because of the pandemic, Chapin said, the foundation struggled to set goals for this year, but it's happy to have broken the record. With thousands more donors than last year, she said, it is clear that new donors made a profound impact on the success of this year's campaign.
"It's awesome to see folks coming together today," she said.
