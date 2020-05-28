Give to Lincoln Day breaks record for money raised, number of donors

The of Food Bank of Lincoln had raised more than $393,000 as of Thursday evening. Scott Young, its executive director, said the organization always does well on Give to Lincoln Day — a testament to their work and the generosity of the people of Lincoln.

"Our responsibility is to make sure that these dollars are put to good use," he said.

Its success this year is especially important, Young said, as demand has grown due to the pandemic. He said it is possible they will see a 30-35% increase in need, as Lincoln unemployment numbers have skyrocketed.

The money raised today will go to support Food Bank of Lincoln's existing programs, Young said, including their mobile pantries and work in schools.

"We'll turn these dollars into food for folks," he said.

The Rev. Justin Fulton, executive director of Catholic Social Services of Southeastern Nebraska, said the agency had beaten its $75,000 goal by more than $25,000. He said Give to Lincoln Day shows the incredible work that charities across the city accomplish.

"It's an honor to be able to do what we do with so many other nonprofits," he said.