Give to Lincoln Day 2021 raises a record $7.6M

More than 29,000 donors contributed to Give to Lincoln Day this year, raising a record $7,615,583 for local nonprofits.

A record total of 455 local nonprofits registered for this year's 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day.

Donations cut off at 11:59 p.m.

All donations made through Give to Lincoln Day will be matched with a share of the $500,000 match fund proportional to the nonprofit’s percentage of the total dollars raised. The match fund is funded by presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other event sponsors.

The Food Bank of Lincoln led participating nonprofits with $357,770.53 in donations, followed by Cedars Home for Children ($204,229), Catholic Social Services ($195,681.19), Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach ($188,156.18) and People's City Mission ($179,398.40).

Other nonprofits in the top 10 include Center for People in Need, Lincoln Children's Zoo, Pius X Foundation, Clinic with a Heart and Friendship Home of Lincoln.