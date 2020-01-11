Girl Scout cookie sales begin Feb. 7

Nebraska Girl Scouts will soon be knocking on doors to sell Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and more.

Cookie sales begin Feb. 7 in Nebraska. Booths will open Feb. 14, and cookies will be sold through March 15.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smartphone, beginning Feb. 7.

Proceeds are used to fund local activities, including community service projects, leadership development, camping and outdoor experiences, learning programs and more.

There is no new cookie this year, but Thanks-A-Lot is making its final appearance in a cookie lineup that also includes caramel chocolate chip, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, peanut butter sandwiches and shortbread.

All the cookies are $4 per box except the gluten-free caramel chocolate chip cookies, which are $5 per package.

