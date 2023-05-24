Hundreds of community members and local leaders gathered Wednesday at Tower Square to help raise money for the city's nonprofits on Give to Lincoln Day.

“It’s about creating and facilitating giving, but it’s also about celebrating the act of giving,” said Alec Gorynski, President for the Lincoln Community Foundation. “We like to call this Lincoln’s one big day of giving and it’s about being in a community of giving.”

As of 8 p.m., more than $7 million had been raised from nearly 21,000 donors. Cedars was leading in donations with nearly $417000 raised. Cedars provides a safe environment for children to stay while experiencing homelessness.

Cedars Education Coordinator Jay Voigt said the donations will continue to fund the Carriage House, a semi-supervised independent-living house for young, pregnant moms to learn life and parenting skills for up to 120 days.

The next leading organization, Food Bank of Lincoln, had raised nearly $333,708 as of 8 p.m. The Food Bank of Lincoln works to help alleviate hunger in Southeast Nebraska.

Each donation will be amplified with a portion of a $500,000 match fund provided by the Lincoln Community Foundation, presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and 24 other sponsors.

The other organizations in the top 10 include the University of Nebraska Foundation, Center for People in Need, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, People’s City Mission, Lincoln Literacy, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Capital Humane Society and the Friendship Home.

But those not on the top of the leaderboard also benefit from the fundraising day. A handful of those in the last 50 spots are eligible to win $500 through West Gate Bank’s Small but Mighty donation. One of those winners was Bike LNK, which plans to use the money raised Wednesday to help pay for operational funding, which allows the bikes from ROAM Share to be utilized and maintained in Lincoln, according to Logan Spackman, city manager for BikeLNK.

“I’m tremendously grateful for the opportunity that Lincoln Community Foundation and West Gate Bank have provided and the opportunity to get some additional donations,” Spackman said. “Lincoln is such a generous community. We’re excited to be part of it to serve in that and we think it’s just a great extension of what it means to be a community member in Lincoln.”

Nearly 70 organizations gathered at Tower Square from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to offer activities and demonstrations and provide information to donors about their missions.

“This Give to Lincoln Day says so much about the generosity, kindness and awareness in our community about the need to pay it forward, to give back, to try to help make Lincoln a better place to call home,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The Capital Humane Society received some of that generosity as they surpassed their goal of $110,000. At 7 p.m., the organization that helps furry friends had over $115,000.

Ruby Mussman, marketing and special events coordinator, said the money will go toward their community programs. The Pawsitive Impact Project is one of these programs that provides affordable preventative care for income-qualified pet owners such as vaccinations, deworming and microchipping as well as a free food and supply pantry.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, another organization on the top 10 leaderboard, achieved their goal of surpassing $200,000 in donations, with more than $210,000 as of 7 p.m.

“It is such a blessing to have this event in Lincoln,” said Director Lori Wellman. “It helps us all year-round helping people with homelessness, substance abuse and poverty.”

The money will be used for their programs throughout the year, including the Bold Hope Expands campaign, where families coming out of homelessness can get furniture, meeting spaces for hunger relief teams and additional office space.

“A lot of people think of us as a place to get food, but it’s so much more than that, so it’s great to get to educate people one-on-one and share more with people about all of our different services,” event planner Jenn Boettcher said.

Blue Star Mothers of America were also at Tower Square to interact with community members and spread awareness about their organization. Blue Star mothers help current military personnel or veterans and provide packages to deployed service members as well as support local moms of military members. The care packages are sent three to four times a year and include thank you notes, artwork from kids, snacks and hygiene products.

“It’s hard to be deployed and far away from home and be in scary places,” said Robin Keralis, mother of an Air Force member. “And then we support each other because we know it’s kind of scary to be a mom of a military kid sometimes with the world’s situation.”

Treasurer Erica Kutter also has a son in the reserves and said that every package costs about $100 to send. In addition to sending packages to their own children, the Blue Star Mothers of America also send the care items to military men and women who haven’t gotten mail since they’ve been deployed.

“Sometimes we’ll do a whole ship and we’ll send 50 boxes to a ship and it’s like Christmas they say,” Kutter said.

Donations will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and checks or cash can be dropped off until 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Foundation office, 215 Centennial Mall South. Checks should be made to the Lincoln Community Foundation with the selected charity written in the memo line. The minimum donation is $10 and donors can select which charities they would like to designate their gifts to. The full list of organizations is available at GiveToLincoln.com.

