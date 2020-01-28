Get your taxes done for free through a variety of programs offered in Lincoln

Filing a tax return can be a daunting task, so multiple Lincoln groups are combining forces to make the process quick, easy and free to the community.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is run by the IRS and operated in Lincoln by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Civic Engagement and the AARP, in partnership with the Lincoln City Libraries. The program uses volunteers to help members of the community file their tax returns, particularly those with low to moderate incomes and the elderly.
Barbara Hansen, administrative aide for Lincoln City Libraries, said the program operates in five of its branches: Bennett Martin, Anderson, Eiseley, Walt and Gere. She said the libraries provide space and supplies for the program, while the other organizations provide the volunteers.
Appointments begin Wednesday, Hansen said, and run until shortly before April 15, the deadline for tax returns. Anyone is eligible to meet with the volunteers, she said, and more information is available at https://lincolnlibraries.org/volunteer-income-tax-assistance/.
Hansen said she believes the partnership is a natural fit for the libraries.
“Part of our mission is to provide community services and get people involved in their communities,” she said.
Pat Bracken of the AARP said the agency prepares 1.61 million federal tax returns annually nationwide and that, in 2019, the Nebraska program prepared 9,936 in its 10-week span. He said the program accepts returns from people of all ages.
Bracken said the program’s volunteers become certified to prepare tax returns by taking a class from the IRS. He said the program can accept most basic returns for Nebraska and Iowa, but there are certain types of returns it cannot accommodate, including farm-related returns and certain types of self-employment-related returns.
The AARP accepts walk-in appointments only and works at the Gere and Walt library branches, as well as at the Aging Partners Agency at 10th and O streets, Bracken said. Participants should bring photo IDs for any parties signing the return and Social Security cards for any signers and dependents.
They should also bring any relevant tax documents and their return from the previous year, he said, and people can bring their bank card or a blank check to set up direct deposit.
More information about the program can be found at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.
Bracken said many individuals find filing their taxes to be complicated and stressful, which is why the AARP tries to make the process as simple as possible.
“There’s peace of mind in coming in and having your return prepared,” he said.
Katie McGuire, assistant director of the Lincoln Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition, said her UNL-based program helps primarily low- to moderate-income families and is focused on the earned-income tax credit.
The program has several locations across Lincoln for appointments, including The Center for People in Need, The Asian Community Center, The F Street Community Center and the Anderson, Eiseley and Bennett Martin library branches. It also has an office in the UNL Student Union and another at Southeast Community College.
The program asks that those filing returns come with the same paperwork that the AARP requests. More information and signup is available at https://vita.unl.edu/signup/.
McGuire said the volunteers are also trained and certified by the IRS and that about one-third of its 90 volunteers are college students. She said she thinks it’s a great way for students to gain experience and that it looks great on a resume. The program also serves many students and helps international students file non-resident returns throughout the year.
Because the service is provided by volunteers, McGuire said, any refunds that apply go directly back to the person who files the return. She said many people say they appreciate the help of the volunteers.
“We have a lot of returning clients who come back every year,” she said.
