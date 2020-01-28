Get your taxes done for free through a variety of programs offered in Lincoln

Bracken said many individuals find filing their taxes to be complicated and stressful, which is why the AARP tries to make the process as simple as possible.

“There’s peace of mind in coming in and having your return prepared,” he said.

Katie McGuire, assistant director of the Lincoln Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition, said her UNL-based program helps primarily low- to moderate-income families and is focused on the earned-income tax credit.

The program has several locations across Lincoln for appointments, including The Center for People in Need, The Asian Community Center, The F Street Community Center and the Anderson, Eiseley and Bennett Martin library branches. It also has an office in the UNL Student Union and another at Southeast Community College.

The program asks that those filing returns come with the same paperwork that the AARP requests. More information and signup is available at https://vita.unl.edu/signup/.