It seemed fitting that the venue for Saturday's International Tennis Tournament for Priests was none other than Genesis Racquet Club in Lincoln.
And at times it seemed tough not to take the Lord's name in vain as the Rev. Jublas "Joe" Nolasco of Toronto traded volleys with the Rev. Brian Connor of Lincoln in a finals match.
Despite the 20-year age gap, both priests held their own as the ball whizzed back and forth.
Eventually, Nolasco and Connor walked off the court together smiling after Nolasco pulled out victory.
"He was very friendly; yeah, we're all competitive when we're on the court, but once we're done we're always going to be friends," Nolasco said. "It's part of the game."
Connor was instrumental in getting the tournament not only to the United States for the first time, but to Lincoln. It was held in Poland last year and in the Philippines and Italy before that.
With the support of Lincoln Bishop James D. Conley, Connor organized the tournament alongside the Revs. Matthew Eickhoff and Thomas MacLean, as well as the Knights of Columbus.
The tournament consisted of 44 priests from nine countries: Argentina, Burma, Canada, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Poland, Slovakia and the United States.
John Costello, an officer in the Knights of Columbus, said the tournament allowed players of every skill level to attend, though the range didn't affect each game's intensity.
"These are very competitive players," Costello said. "They're extremely dedicated and passionate to their sport."
Participants began to arrive on Thursday, and some of the early arrivals were able to take a trip to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. They also were treated to some of Nebraska's finest cuisine: Runza and Valentino's.
Nolasco said he was happy to meet Nebraskans and felt a strong sense of Catholic identity in Lincoln.
"I've enjoyed my stay here in Lincoln," he said. "It's very family-oriented, and I've noticed that Catholics here believe very strong in their faith."
After a morning Mass each day, the tournament's matches began on Friday and will wrap up Sunday. There were four singles divisions and two doubles divisions, each grouped by age.
Scotty Sullivan, a Lincoln seminarian who recently finished his first year in school, competed in doubles with a 76-year-old priest, the oldest in attendance. He said he was impressed with how well his older partner competed.
"Tennis is a lifelong sport," Sullivan said. "I think my partner was doing better than I was, which was a surprise."
Competing in the tournament for the first time, Sullivan said he was happy to host the international priests and expose them to American and Nebraskan culture.
"I think it's really cool seeing all the priests bring their cultures and customs together with us to play the same game," he said.
Costello said the relationships priests build with each other in tennis and other sports are important for when they retire, because many retired priests find themselves feeling isolated and cut off from the general public.
"They're here to play tennis, and they also build relationships with each other on the court," he said. "These relationships will always be there. As priests they're very busy and when they retire a lot the time these relationships will keep them happy and busy."
Nolasco agreed as he came off the court with Connor after a nearly hourlong battle on the court.
"Tennis really is a sport that builds camaraderie," he said. "People are very friendly, and we build friendships through it."