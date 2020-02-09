Genealogical society needs new home after 30 years at Union College

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society is looking for a new home for its 8,000-piece collection.

The society has housed its resources for 30 years in the Union College library after its start in 1976 in a member's basement.

The college will be turning the space it has dedicated to books, DVDs, magazines and microfilm owned by the society into a student tutoring center, according to Michael George, president of the society.

The collection includes items like a 1924 Tobias telephone directory, a 1963 Thunderer yearbook from Pius X, the book "Abie to Yutan: Nebraska's pictorial history" and an index to the marriage records of Lancaster County from 1866-1893.

George said they have until mid-March to find a new place or the collection will be held in storage.

Society board member Prudence Sadler said the society hopes to find a place before then.

"One of our missions is to provide resources for the community to research genealogy," she said. "If all of our stuff is in boxes, it takes away from one of our core missions."

George said that not having an answer for what will happen to the society's resources has been hard for members.